Who is Rex Ryan's wife, Michelle Ryan? All about ex-Jets HC's partner

Michelle Ryan and Rex Ryan have been together through thick and thin, with their marriage spanning over three decades. Michelle has been by Rex Ryan's side since he was a rookie graduate assistant at Eastern Kentucky University.

In this article, we examine the significant other of one of the most colorful coaches in NFL history. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who is Michelle Ryan?

Michelle Ryan was born as Michelle Goeringer and raised in Clinton, Oklahoma. Michelle and Rex met when they attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University. She was an aspiring teacher, while Ryan was a budding football mind.

According to the New York Post, Michelle Ryan was a grounded literature lover, while her future husband was a stellar offensive lineman on the University's football team.

On graduation, Rex got a job as a graduate assistant coach at Eastern Kentucky University. Elated, the future NFL coach called his then-girlfriend to tell her about the good news. Michelle began sobbing on the phone as she asked Rex, "What about us?" As if on cue, he proposed marriage over the phone, and she said yes.

The couple wedded in 1987 and have remained strong in marriage. Michelle has been by his side across numerous coaching changes, being a supportive spouse along the way.

Do Michelle and Rex Ryan have children?

Yes, Michelle and Rex Ryan have children. The couple are the proud parents of two sons, Seth and Payton Ryan. Seth followed his dad's footsteps and is an assistant for the Detroit Lions, while Payton leads a more low-key life.

Michelle Ryan has some interesting pregame habits

Before marrying Rex Ryan, Michelle knew next to nothing about American football. However, following their marriage, she became a dedicated football fan, so much so that she's highly invested in her husband's games.

According to the New York Post, when Rex was the coach of the New York Jets, Michelle and the family had a long list of game-day superstitions. They included but weren't limited to Michelle wearing a throwback old-logo Jet jersey on game day, wearing only green on days leading up to games, and the family dining at Jose’s Cantina Friday nights before games.

Moreover, Michelle and the family watched a movie on the Thursday before a Jets game. Finally, her son Seth would wear a Darrelle Revis jersey. There could be more additions to her superstitions if Rex gets another job in the NFL.