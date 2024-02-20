Who is Ricky Proehl's wife, Kelly Proehl? All you need to know about ex-NFL WR's partner

Kelly Proehl is an entrepreneur and wife of Ricky Proehl, a former wide receiver in the NFL. Kelly and Ricky Proehl have been together for a few decades and reside in Greensboro, North Carolina.

In this article, we shine the light on Kelly Proehl and tell you everything you need to know about the former NFL pass catcher's partner. So, without further ado, let's get to it:

Who is Kelly Proehl?

According to her Facebook biography, Kelly Proehl is a mom, autoimmune survivor, co-founder of The Ricky Proehl P.O.W.E.R of Play Foundation and a worker at Juice Plus+. She also studied psychology at Wake Forest University.

Furthermore, Kelly Proehl co-founded the Proehlific Park alongside her husband Ricky Proehl in the 1990s. The goal of Proehlific Park is structured on the values of free play for kids.

However, they also offer a variety of other programs, like family and adult fitness memberships, summer care, assisted scholarships and sports performance training.

The couple's goal at Proehlific Park isn't only to help children attain their peak athletically but to guide families in raising spiritually, academically and emotionally well-rounded children.

Moreover, Kelly Proehl owns Juice Plus+, a company that aims to help individuals lead healthier lives by consuming fruit through juicing. Juice Plus+ has been around for over 30 years, with an aim to inspire people to lead a healthier and better life.

Do Kelly and Ricky Proehl have children?

Yes, the couple does have children: one daughter, Alex, and two sons, Austin and Blake Proehl. Austin and Blake were stellar athletes in high school and collegiate years and made the NFL.

The Buffalo Bills drafted Austin Proehl in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft. However, he never played a game for the franchise, getting waived off ahead of the regular season that year.

Following his release by the team that drafted him, Austin bounced around the practice squads of the Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers but never played in a regular season game. He last played for the St. Louis Battlehawks in the 2023 ZFL.

As for his younger brother, Blake Proehl joined the Minnesota Vikings after going undrafted in the 2021 Draft. Proehl suffered numerous injuries in his rookie season but never saw the gridiron, as he was waived in Aug. 2023.

Since leaving the NFL, Blake has embarked on a successful music career. The former NFL pass catcher appeared on the 22nd season of American Idol, and his audition was aired on Feb. 18, 2024. Proehl recently advanced to the Hollywood rounds.