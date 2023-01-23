Kicker Robbie Gould of the San Francisco 49ers is the league's eighth most precise placekicker of all time. Robert and Cheryl Gould are his parents.

In 1980, the father of Robbie Gould guided Lock Haven University to the Division II national championship as a three-time All-American soccer player. The St. Louis Steamers, an indoor soccer team, later drafted him in the 1980s.

Little is known about the experienced player's mother, upbringing or early years. This is not unexpected given that he is reputed to not be a big talker. Cheryl and Robert Gould raised two children, Robbie Gould and Chris Gould.

Robbie Gould has a unique NFL legacy

Robbie Gould gave up on ever making it to the NFL after the 2005 NFL draft. This was also due to the fact that the clubs he had worked with in the past as an undrafted free agent never showed any interest in watching him develop. He hastily decided to stop playing football as despair began to take hold.

The Chicago Bears signed undrafted free agent Robbie Gould while he was working with a construction company. He joined the group and spent a decade with them without any regrets. He later switched teams and has continued to perform well.

From 2005 to 2015, Gould was a member of the Bears, and during that time, he established himself as the team's all-time top scorer. Having played for Chicago for the longest time, Gould retired as the franchise record holder for points (1,207), field goals of a minimum of 50 yards (23) and field goals converted (276).

Gould is slowly beginning to stand as one of the most dependable placekickers in league history, even though he may not garner the same attention as icons Justin Tucker and Adam Vinatieri. Gould has an opportunity to stand out as an experienced player on one of the league's top teams, with the 49ers poised for a Super Bowl appearance.

Gould is among the older players this season, but there's no indication that he's about to retire. Vinatieri, who was 47 when he retired, is a prime example of how long place-kickers can last, and Gould just completed another successful season with the 49ers.

