Who is Shawn Hochuli? All about NFL ref set to officiate Bills vs Chiefs AFC Divisional Round game

The NFL has chosen Shawn Hochuli and his crew to officiate the Buffalo Bills versus Kansas City Chiefs AFC Divisional game in the 2023-24 postseason. The experienced referee will be the center in this battle of giants as both teams aim to make the conference finals.

Shawn Hochuli has worked in the league for a decade and has been part of his fair share of postseason games. However, few games are as high profile as this battle between two of the finest teams in the AFC.

Who is Shawn Hochuli?

Shawn Hochuli is an American football official with a college football background and deep ties to the NFL. Shawn is the son of iconic football official Ed Hochuli, and he's been a part of the NFL's officiating program since 2014.

Shawn started as a side judge and worked his way up the ranks before getting promoted to referee following his father's retirement, Ed Hochuli, and another vet, Jeff Triplette. He has since been a staple of the NFL's officiating program and has reffed some of the league's biggest starts.

Hochuli has a history with both the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. The Tempe, Arizona native has been at the center in ten Kansas City Chiefs' games during the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. The Chiefs are 8-2 in those games and won both matches he officiated in the 2023 regular season.

As for the Buffalo Bills, Hochuli isn't the most popular person on that side of town. That's because he notoriously penalized the Bills 40 times for 347 yards in the last four games he has reffed. It will be an interesting game on Sunday, but we highly doubt Hochuli's presence would overtly benefit the Chiefs.

Bills vs Chiefs: How to watch

The Kansas City Chiefs will be on the road in a playoff game for the first time in the Andy Reid-Patrick Mahomes era. The reigning Super Bowl champions will be up against conference rivals, the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills are worthy opponents for the Chiefs, and they are arguably the in-form side in the AFC heading into the divisional round. It will be an enthralling game at Highmark Stadium, and we should look forward to thrilling performances from some of the league's finest players.

Here's what you need to know about the game:

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2024

Livestream: FuboTV and DAZN

Time: 6:30 p.m ET

TV: CBS

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, New York