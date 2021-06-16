Who is Sheldon Richardson? 5 things to know about Vikings' new DT

NFL veteran defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has signed with the Minnesota Vikings, the team announced Tuesday. The former Pro Bowl DT returns to the Vikings on a one-year deal after leaving the Twin Cities at the end of the 2019 season.

After playing for four different teams over his eight-year NFL career, this return to the Vikings could be his final opportunity to remain a starter in the league.

A closer look at Sheldon Richardson's football career

Here are five things to know about Minnesota Vikings DT Sheldon Richardson.

#1 - A return to Minnesota

Sheldon Richardson originally played for the Vikings in the 2018/19 NFL season. He signed a one-year $8 million contract and started all 16 games during the season.

Richardson registered 49 combined tackles and 4.5 sacks for Minnesota, who missed the playoffs with an 8-7 record. The defensive tackle would go on to sign a two-year deal with the Cleveland Browns in 2019.

#2 - A college transfer

Richardson attended the College of the Sequoias in Visalia, California for two years before transferring to the University of Missouri, where he played for the Tigers in 2011 and 2012.

In his final season at Missouri he recorded 75 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, four quarterback sacks, seven quarterback hurries, and three forced fumbles.

#3 - His NFL career took off in the Big Apple

After his impressive season at Missouri, Sheldon Richardson was projected as a first-round pick by NFL draft experts and scouts.

The New York Jets selected Richardson 13th overall in the 2013 NFL Draft. He was the first defensive tackle to be selected in the draft. The Jets signed the DT to a four-year, $10.05 million contract.

The six-foot-three, 294-pound defensive tackle played four seasons in New York. Richardson's time with the Jets was highlighted by his Pro Bowl season in 2014.

LIVE: DT Sheldon Richardson talks about his decision to sign with the #Vikings https://t.co/mexCXANgCq — Minnesota Vikings (@Vikings) June 15, 2021

#4 - Pro Bowl

The 2014 season is so far Sheldon Richardson’s best in his eight-year NFL career.

He started all 16 games, recording 42 tackles, eight sacks, one safety and one forced fumble. Those impressive stats led to Richardson making his first and only Pro Bowl.

#5 - Sleepless in Seattle

On September 1, 2017, Sheldon Richardson was traded by the Jets to the Seattle Seahawks for wide receiver Jermaine Kearse and a 2018 second-round draft pick.

The Seattle coaching staff moved him to play defensive tackle instead of the defensive end position he had played in New York.

Richardson never settled with the Seahawks and recorded only one sack during his time in Seattle.

After one season, Richardson left Seattle to sign with the Vikings in 2018.

