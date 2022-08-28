Who is Shi Smith? Baker Mayfield finds weapon on Panthers offense

The Carolina Panthers drafted wide receiver Shi Smith with the 204th pick in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft. The former South Carolina receiver signed a four-year, $3.65 million contract with a signing bonus of $172,420. Smith is currently the third-best receiver for the Panthers. He will play alongside D.J. Moore and Terrace Marshall.

Shi Smith put up a good showing on Friday against the Buffalo Bills. He caught three of his four targets for 32 yards and a touchdown. The Bills had a rough game where they struggled to score, and the Panthers ended their preseason with a 21-0 win.

Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield may have found himself a dangerous weapon as Smith showed impressive skill on the field. Out of the three receptions Smith made, the best came in the second quarter. Mayfield threw to Smith for a 19 yard touchdown.

Carolina Panthers @Panthers 🗣️ Shi really is that guy 🗣️ Shi really is that guy https://t.co/R6PBhZ4LCD

Overall, in these three preseason fixtures, Smith had six receptions for 74 yards and a touchdown. In 2021, Smith played in six games and had just six receptions for 104 yards and no touchdowns.

This season could be a better one for Smith. If he continues to find space, Baker Mayfield will doubtless find him.

Shi Smith's early days and college career

Ohio State v Rutgers

Shi Smith went to Union County High School in South Carolina, where he emerged as a rising star. In his junior year, he had 54 receptions for 1,337 yards and 17 touchdowns. In his senior year, he caught 67 passes for 907 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Smith's long-term goal was to play in the NFL. The next step on the ladder came when the University of South Carolina selected him in 2017. Smith spent four years playing for South Carolina. In his freshman year, he started in seven of the 12 games and had 29 receptions for 409 yards and three touchdowns.

In 2018, Shi Smith played 12 games and started nine of them. He had 45 receptions for 673 yards and four touchdowns. In 2019, he entered his junior year and started in all ten games he played and missed two games because of an injury. He caught 43 targets for 489 yards and two touchdowns.

Smith entered his senior year in 2020. He started nine games and made 57 receptions for 633 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021, he was drafted in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by John Maxwell