2021 NFL Draft: Who Should The Miami Dolphins Pick?

The Miami Dolphins are a franchise that just went 10-6 but has the number 3 overall pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

This is a result of a horrible trade the Houston Texans would take back 10 times out of 10. With Tua Tagovailoa failing to solidify his status as the Miami Dolphins Franchise Quarterback the franchise has the option to replace or support their young QB.

The Miami Dolphins are eliminated from playoff contention after going 10-6. pic.twitter.com/5jUywVaqqv — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 4, 2021

Some of Tua's strongest critics have citied the Miami Dolphins tendency to baby him while fellow rookie QB's such as Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow have been given free reign over their respective offenses. Tua defenders will cite poor offensive line play, mismanagement on the part of Brian Flores and all that coupled with receivers who don't suit the Hawaiian quarterback's playstyle as to why he struggled down the stretch.

Let's take a look at the options to see which pick would suit the franchise best, one category will be called "help Tua" while the other will be called "replace Tua"

Help Tua: The Dolphins Draft A Franchise Left Tackle

Oregon v Arizona State

As it is popularly known, Oregon left tackle Penei Sewell was so good as a sophomore that he received a 2nd place Heisman vote. The future franchise left tackle sat out 2020 to prepare for the draft but the Miami Dolphins shouldn't feel nervous to take what many consider to be the #1 overall tackle in the class.

Advertisement

Replace Tua: Draft Justin Fields

CFP Semifinal at the Allstate Sugar Bowl - Clemson v Ohio State College Football Playoff National Championship - Clemson v LSU

If by any chance the New York Jets decide to stick with Sam Darnold, no team is better placed to move up than the Miami Dolphins who posses a war chest of draft assets.

Even if the Jets do move off Darnold they may prefer another QB over Fields meaning the prospect many considered the #2 overall QB prospect in his draft class the last 2 years would just be sitting there for the Miami Dolphins. A difficult spot for any organization.

I don't see this one happening for many reasons though, first in many ways Fields mirrors Tua from the inconsistent projection due to how talented his team is to the transition from Receivers who consistently get open to guys you need to trust to win 45-55 balls, these similarities may scare the Miami Dolphins away.

Help Tua: The Miami Dolphins Get A #1 Receiver

LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase

Advertisement

Whether DeVonta Smith or Ja'marr Chase, The Miami Dolphins would be getting Tua a legit #1 option and helping the rest of the receiving core out by taking the toughest corner every game and attracting attention wherever they line him up.

Chase was the leading receiver for an absolutely dominating LSU offense while Smith is the first receiver to win the Heisman in 30 years. These would be flashy draft picks fans would love but may not be the best option for Tua and the Miami Dolphins.

A more stable offensive line would be more beneficial to the organization.

Replace Tua: Draft Zach Wilson

RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl - BYU v Central Florida

The Miami Dolphins could also just take everyone's favorite prospect in BYU Quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson is still raw but has the size, the arm and all the other tools already in place they just need to be polished up. Zach Wilson suits the Miami Dolphins as he is a playmaker who will take a chance on throws he shouldn't cause he has the arm strength to bail him out of tough situations.

In many ways, Wilson mirrors Justin Herbert the Quarterback the Miami Dolphins passed in their most recent draft to take Tua Tagovailoa. Herbert has only gone on to smash almost every rookie QB record as he looks like bona fide star immediately. Justin Herbert had all the tools but many were unsure about his floor despite the tools in place indicating a pretty high ceiling.

Advertisement

Zach Wilson could be a replica of Justin Herbert and after missing out on a potential franchise QB last draft the Miami Dolphins should be hesitant on passing up on another blue chipper.

In Conclusion

New England Patriots v Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins are at a cross roads. One which will define the future of not the franchise but this entire brass from front office to coaching staff. They have the opportunity to double down on their guy or give their fans a new franchise quarterback to believe in.

Brian Flores should do all he can to ensure the franchise QB is someone the rest of the team can believe in.

If that's Tua it's time to double down. If it's not Tua then it's time to cut bait.