Who are the Steelers-Vikings announcers today? Coverage team for Week 4 Dublin game explored

The Pittsburgh Steelers will square off against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The NFL international game will kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland.
The Steelers-Vikings game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.
Who are the Steelers-Vikings announcers for Week 4 game?
Since the Steelers vs. Vikings Week 4 game is being broadcast on NFL Network, Joe Davis and Greg Olsen will be in the announcers' booth to call the game. Davis will serve as the play-by-play announcer, while Olsen will handle the analysis.
Pam Oliver and Jaime Erdahl will report on the game from the sidelines. Mike Pereira will be the rules analyst.
The Steelers opened their season with a 34-32 win over the New York Jets. However, they suffered a 31-17 loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2.
Pittsburgh got back to winning ways in Week 3, beating the New England Patriots 21-14. The Steelers will be aiming to build on their decent start when they face the Vikings. Veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers will lead Pittsburgh's offense against Minnesota.
The Vikings, on the other hand, began their season with a 27-24 win over the Chicago Bears. They suffered a 22-6 defeat against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2. Minnesota beat the Cincinnati Bengals 48-10 in Week 3.
The Vikings will be without QB1 J.J. McCarthy, who suffered a high-ankle sprain against the Falcons. In McCarthy's absence, Carson Wentz will lead Minnesota's offense.
Although the Steelers vs. Vikings game is being played in Ireland, Pittsburgh is the designated home team for this contest.
Here are the key details for the Steelers vs. Vikings Week 4 clash:
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025
- Time: 9:30 a.m. ET
- TV channel: NFL Network
- Live stream: Fubo
- Venue: Croke Park in Dublin, Ireland
