Who has the strongest arm in the 2023 NFL Draft? Assessing what scout reports say about C. J. Stroud, Will Levis and co

The NFL is a hyper-analytical league. The 2023 NFL Draft will see these analyses on full display. Some prospects will be selected in this month's draft due to their talents and specific skills.

For the quarterback position, one of the most important skills scouts will focus on is arm strength. This is a talent that can hardly be taught at this level. Arm strength will serve shot callers upon entering the league.

Among the 2023 QB prospects, Kentucky Wildcats' Will Levis has the strongest arm. However, he narrowly beats out the University of Florida's Anthony Richardson. Keep reading as we take you through the most solid-armed QBs heading into this year's NFL Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Which quarterback has the strongest arm in the 2023 NFL Draft?

Here are the five quarterback prospects with the strongest arms heading into this month's Draft.

5. Max Duggan, TCU

Max Duggan's arm strength is nothing extraordinary, but the TCU shot caller knows how to sling the rock when needed. Duggan is a seasoned winner who took his team on a National Championship bid against Georgia. You name it, he did it. He wasn't a starter at first, but he became the starter during his last year and went on to have an exceptional season. Regarding arm strength, it's starter level, but more than well enough.

4. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

The reigning SEC Player of the Year and a Heisman Trophy hopeful, if not for an unfortunate injury, Hendon Hooker is precisely who he thinks he is. He has enough arm to throw the deep ball and lofts it in there nicely. He has excellent touch on seam passes down the middle, and when it's time to drive it on the outs and deep digs, he can do that as well. He's listed at about 218 pounds, but he will get bigger and stronger once he enters the NFL via the NFL Draft, which will only help him get bigger and stronger throwing the football.

3. C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

C.J. Stroud is quickly becoming the shoo-in to get drafted first overall by the Carolina Panthers in this year's NFL Draft. He played like a winner and was so close to dragging the Ohio State Buckeyes to an upset win against the Georgia Bulldogs in the semifinal of the National Championship.

However, it looks like people are sleeping on his arm strength, a department where he deserves more credit than he's been getting. Stroud's got plenty of arm strength to make the throws that will be needed. He's played a bunch of big games at Ohio State, settles into the pocket well and reminds many of the dearly departed Dwayne Haskins in terms of playing the game from the bag, with the ability to break out and make some runs when necessary.

JC @JCJDynasty



What hasn’t been said about Anthony Richardson yet? Arm of Uncle Rico, rivaled in athleticism only by Cam Newton at the QB position.



AR has the ability to break fantasy. It’s indisputable. More AR stuff



🧵ANTHONY RICHARDSON🧵What hasn’t been said about Anthony Richardson yet? Arm of Uncle Rico, rivaled in athleticism only by Cam Newton at the QB position.AR has the ability to break fantasy. It’s indisputable. More AR stuff 🧵ANTHONY RICHARDSON🧵What hasn’t been said about Anthony Richardson yet? Arm of Uncle Rico, rivaled in athleticism only by Cam Newton at the QB position.AR has the ability to break fantasy. It’s indisputable. More AR stuff ⬇️https://t.co/wvM3pFa680

2. Anthony Richardson, Florida

The 2023 NFL Scouting Combine star, Anthony Richardson, is built like a running back, but he sure throws like a signal caller. Richardson can get out of trouble when the pocket collapses, shrug some people off, have some vision and get up-field. He can step up into the bag. Frequently he can take off and go, and he hurts defenses because he has sub-4.5 speed. He hardly flexes his arm strength, but it's a sight to behold when he does (like at the Combine). A surefire NFL Draft day one oick.

1. Will Levis, Kentucky

In preparation for the NFL Draft, Will Levis tossed a regulation-sized NFL football out of a practice facility from the bottom to the top. If you needed proof of his generational-level arm strength after that, then you have trust issues. If arm strength was the only metric for QBs ahead of the draft, Levis would be the consensus first-overall pick. Like a seasoned pro, he is impeccable on profound slants, posts, digs, comebacks, and outs to the opposite side. Levis is a big, vast and physical guy with the arm to match. When you watch him throw the ball deep downfield, his throws far outperform the rest of the class. It's not even close.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes