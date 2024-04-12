Who is Teddy Knox? Everything we know about SMU CB involved in Rashee Rice car accident

Teddy Knox is a cornerback for South Methodist University (SMU). He's best known for his friendship with Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice. Knox was a four-star recruit from Woodlands High School.

Knox was ranked as part of ESPN's Top 300 and among the top 50 players in Texas by all relevant ranking sites heading into college. The versatile cornerback was also a decent track star, winning silver medals in the 100m and 200m at the 2019 Louisiana 1A-2A state meet.

Knox accepted a scholarship offer from Mississippi State and joined them before the 2021 college football season. However, he redshirted after only featuring in three games and returning one kick return for 31 yards.

Ahead of the 2022 college season, Knox transferred to SMU, where he was slated to play on both sides of the ball. He played in 12 games, amassing four receptions for three yards and four tackles for good measure. He had similar stats in 2023, as he mainly featured in the special teams department.

Teddy Knox faces eight counts for his role in the Dallas car crash

Teddy Knox was in his first year at SMU, while Rashee Rice was in his last and heading to the NFL.

The pair were involved in a multi-vehicle car crash in Dallas on March 30, 2024. According to the Bleacher Report, two cars linked to Knox and Rice were driving past the speed limit on an expressway in Dallas and subsequently lost control; it led to a crash that eventually included four other cars.

The six occupants of both vehicles departed the collision scene before authorities arrived.

As a result of their involvement, Teddy Knox and Rashee Rice have been charged with one count of collision involving severe bodily injury, one count of aggravated assault, and six counts of collision involving injury following the accident.

SMU has suspended Teddy Knox

SMU has suspended Teddy Knox until further notice.

The college football program released a statement:

"SMU has been notified by Dallas Police of an arrest warrant for Theodore 'Teddy' Knox, a student-athlete on the Mustang football team. Knox has been suspended from the team.

"SMU takes these allegations seriously. Federal student privacy laws prevent the University from discussing details involving student disciplinary proceedings."

It remains to be seen what unfolds further.