Who is Tom Brady's sister Julie? All about NFL legend's siblings and family life

Tom Brady is one of the most famous American sportspersons of all time. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has won everything in American football, but he couldn't have done it without the support of his close-knit family.

This article is about Tom's sister, Julie, and their close bond. We will also explore the New England Patriots legend's family life.

Julie Brady is Tom Brady's immediate elder sister

Julie Brady is the daughter of Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Patricia Brady, and she's the immediate elder sister of Tom Brady. Julie was born on Aug. 3, 1974, exactly three years before her superstar younger brother, Tom.

Hence, it shouldn't come as a surprise that Tom and Julie are occasionally mistaken as twins. The pair have always shared a close bond and have been spotted together at sporting activities.

According to People, Julie Brady earned a scholarship to play soccer at St. Mary’s College. Following her stay there, she became a special education teacher but has since left the job.

Julie Brady is married to a former baseball star

According to Celeb Suburb, Julie Brady met her future husband, Kevin Youkilis, at a nightclub near Fenway Park in 2004. Youkilis was with some of his Red Sox teammates, while Julie was with her brother Tom and sister Nancy.

The pair didn't cross paths again until 2010 when they met at a fundraiser organized by Nancy Brady. They hit it off, started dating in 2011 and eventually married in 2012.

They share two children, Zachary and Jeremy. Youkilis is also the stepfather of Julie's daughter Jordan from a previous relationship.

Julie and Tom Brady have two other siblings

According to Sportskeeda, Julie and Tom aren't the only members of the Brady Bunch. In fact, the pair has two older sisters, Maureen and Nancy, who were also decent athletes.

Maureen is the eldest of the Brady Bunch, and she was a trailblazer in terms of sporting excellence from a young age. She was an All-American softball pitcher who later pursued a career in nursing.

Nancy is the second of the Brady Bunch. She, too, was a decent sportsperson who played softball and basketball. She later worked as a public health technical advisor.