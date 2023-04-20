How is Kevin Youkilis related to Tom Brady? Former MLB star and NFL legend's relationship explored

Kevin Youkilis and Tom Brady are two of the biggest baseball and football stars, respectively. Youkilis is a legendary baseman who has played for iconic baseball clubs like the Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox, and New York Yankees.

On the other hand, Tom Brady is a future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback that played for the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers during his time in the NFL.

Kevin Youkilis and Tom Brady are indeed related, as Youkilis is Tom Brady's brother-in-law, after marrying Tom's big sister, Julie Brady. Julie Brady is the daughter of Galynn and Tom Sr., and she is one of her legendary brother's biggest fans.

While Julie's little brother was the face of Boston sports during his run with the ultra-dominant New England Patriots, Julie's husband was proving his worth weekly on the baseball diamond.

How did Kevin Youkilis and Tom Brady's sister Julie meet?

Kevin Youkilis and Julie Brady met at a fundraiser in 2010. However, due to her brother's stature, Youkilis was reasonably nervous about approaching her. He eventually asked out the Super Bowl champ's sister, and the couple married in 2012.

While this happened to be Julie Brady's first marriage, the opposite applies to the Boston Red Sox icon. Kevin Youkilis was previously married to Enza Sambataro, and the couple held a wedding ceremony in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, though they never formalized their wedding. The couple split up in 2010.

Then, about two years later, Youkilis got engaged to Julie Brady. The relationship had a whirlwind feeling about it, and the couple married in April at a quiet ceremony in New York City. The couple currently now lives in Los Gatos, California, with their children.

Kevin Youkilis' baseball legacy

Kevin Youkilis was one of the best players of his generation, and he played for three iconic franchises in his stellar 10-year baseball career. He was a Gold Glove Award-winning first baseman, once holding the record for most consecutive errorless games at first base. He was heralded by his peers and the media, as he was a three-time MLB All-Star, two-time World Series Champion, and winner of the 2008 Hank Aaron Award.

Kevin Youkilis was a gritty player during his heyday, known for his scrappiness, dirt-stained jerseys, home-plate collisions and strange batting stance. He excelled despite not having a prototypical athlete's physique.

For reference on how good he was, Youkilis was named to the Sporting News' list of the 50 greatest current players in baseball, ranking No. 36 on the list in 2009, No. 38 in 2010, and No. 35 in 2011. He was a trailblazer and elite performer for most of his MLB career.

