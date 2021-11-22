Who has the most touchdowns in a single game in NFL history?

There are a ton of players in NFL history who have scored four touchdowns in a single game. Only an exclusive group of NFL players have had more touchdowns in a game.
There have been 14 players who have scored five touchdowns in a single game, and only three to have scored six. Those three NFL players are tied for the most touchdowns in a single game.
Who has scored six touchdowns in a single game in NFL history?
#1 RB Dub Jones, Cleveland Browns
The first time any player accounted for six touchdowns in an NFL game was Dub Jones for the Cleveland Browns in 1951 against the Chicago Bears.
He rushed for four touchdowns and also caught two touchdown receptions from legendary quarterback Otto Graham. Jones accounted for all six of the Browns' touchdowns that game in a 42-21 victory over the George Halas Chicago Bears.
#2 RB Gale Sayers, Chicago Bears
George Halas' Chicago Bears make another appearance. This time they were on the winning side of a lopsided 61-20 game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Gale Sayers was the star of the show, as he accounted for six touchdowns. His versatility was on full display, as he achieved the touchdowns in a variety of ways. Versatility was the signature of his dynamic playing style.
Gale Sayers scored four rushing touchdowns, one receiving and another on a punt return. It was a signature performance in his Hall of Fame career. Sayers had a short career, but was one of the best players in the NFL when he was active.
His athleticism always impressed as a runner, receiver and returner for the Bears. He was selected as a first-team All-Pro for five consecutive seasons in his prime.
#3 RB Alvin Kamara, New Orleans Saints
On Christmas Day during the 2020 NFL season, Alvin Kamara had the best game of his career and one of the greatest rushing performances in NFL history. All six of his touchdowns were on the ground, setting a new NFL record for rushing touchdowns and tying the record for total touchdowns.
Alvin Kamara carried the New Orleans Saints to a 52-33 victory over the Minnesota Vikings. The Saints really needed him to do that too because Drew Brees was not at his best. He threw zero touchdowns and two interceptions, but it didn't even matter, as Alvin Kamara ran wild.