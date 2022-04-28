Who will be the biggest bust from the 1st round of the 2022 NFL Draft?

The 2022 NFL draft is around the corner. While many talented players will ply their trade in the NFL next season, not every player will live up to what's expected of them coming out of college.

The higher you're picked, the higher expectations you have. Whoever the Jacksonville Jaguars select with the number one overall pick will be held to the highest standards.

With Georgia defensive end Travon Walker expected to be selected number one overall by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he could be the biggest bust in the draft, just based on where he is drafted.

Walker is a combine warrior. He's a perfect example of a prospect that skyrocketed his draft stock and value by lighting it up at the combine with freakish numbers. The 6'5", 272-pounder ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash and posted a 35½-inch vertical and a 123-inch broad jump. He showed his agility, recording a 6.89-second three-cone drill and a 4.32-second short shuttle. This was enough for Walker to be mentioned as a top-10 pick, and he's now rumored to be selected number one overall.

Before the combine, Walker wasn't even considered a first-round pick. In his three-year career at Georgia, he's only recorded 9.5 sacks with a career-high six sacks last season, 65 tackles, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and four pass deflections. Those numbers are underwhelming for somebody expected to be selected number one overall.

It isn't always about the stats. While it's rumored that Jaguars owner Shad Khan favors drafting defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, general manager Trent Baalke is reportedly in favor of drafting Walker. It seems Baalke will have the final say.

Baalke is fascinated with the intangibles. He's the type of GM who likes the prospect's upside and potential.

Soloman Thomas is a perfect example as the 49ers (who Trent Baalke was the GM of at the time) drafted him third overall in the 2017 NFL draft. They were in love with the athlete and not the player on the field, and he became a bust, recording six sacks for the 49ers in four seasons.

Even if the Jaguars don't select Walker number one overall, he is likely a top-five pick in the draft and will have high expectations heading into the NFL.

Some of the biggest busts in NFL history

There are a few busts in each draft, but some of the biggest busts of all time were surprises. Jamarcus Russell was expected to be a franchise quarterback for the Raiders but only lasted three seasons in the league, throwing 18 touchdowns for 23 interceptions.

He's the biggest bust for the money ($39 Million) in draft history. This Date In 2007: Jamarcus Russell is picked 1st by Raiders. He's the biggest bust for the money ($39 Million) in draft history. https://t.co/bqRgkmF69h

Another all-time bust was quarterback Ryan Leaf. Leaf was selected number 2 overall in the 1998 draft by the San Diego Chargers and lasted for six seasons, with some of his time as a backup and on the practice squad. Leaf finished his career with 14 touchdowns and 36 interceptions with a passer rating of 50.

Other notable first-round busts in NFL history include Vernon Gholston, Akili Smith, Tim Couch, Brian Bosworth, and many others that don't want to be on this list.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar