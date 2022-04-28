2022 NFL Draft: Sportskeeda Final Mock: 49ers to trade back in

It’s finally here. After months of speculation, rumors and trade talks, the 2022 NFL Draft will take place on Thursday evening.

Teams have finalized their plans, evaluated each prospect and discussed just who they are going to draft with their own respective picks.

The time for trades is for the most-part over, although there will be some exceptions in the coming hours.

Jacksonville holds the #1 overall pick for the second successive year, and it is unlikely they will trade down, whilst there is still the small matter of Deebo Samuel’s future to be decided.

Chris Winterburn’s Sportskeeda 2022 NFL Draft Final Mock

1. Jacksonville Jaguars: Aidan Hutchinson, DE, Michigan

The Travon Walker hype train has been moving at full speed in the days leading up to the NFL Draft, yet I just don’t believe it will derail the Jags’ initial plans. Aidan Hutchinson is the best player in this draft class and the Jags aren’t on a position to turn that down. He will be a star in Jacksonville.

2. Carolina Panthers (via trade with Detroit): Ikem Ekwonu, OT, NC State

The Detroit Lions want to draft a quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft and will have the confidence they can trade back and still get their favored option. The Carolina Panthers will gladly move up to #2 and take Ikem Ekwonu, one of the premier offensive linemen in this NFL Draft class, and he will be tasked with keeping Sam Darnold upright, as well as protecting a possible 2023 QB pick.

3. Houston Texans: Evan Neal, OT, Alabama

Davis Mills’ play in 2021 will be enough to persuade the Texans to hold off on drafting a quarterback for another year. They will wait until the 2023 NFL Draft for Deshaun Watson’s replacement, but will select the best offensive tackle left on the board here with Evan Neal. Neal will vastly improve an O-Line that allowed 44 sacks in 2021.

4. New York Jets: Ahmad Gardner, CB, Cincinnati

Sauce Gardner has been one of the most protected prospects in the NFL Draft. His play with Cincinnati was outstanding and nothing has happened in the offseason to damage his stock. He’s the standout cornerback in the class and has the personality to thrive in a notoriously difficult New York environment.

5. New York Giants: Travon Walker, DE, Georgia

Despite the speculation that Walker could be selected at #1 in the NFL Draft, I don’t believe any team in the top-4 will take the chance on a player that has a huge ceiling, but represents a gamble. His athleticism is a huge plus and the Giants will hope he can be a difference maker on defense.

6. Detroit Lions (via trade with Carolina): Kenny Pickett, QB, Pittsburgh

With a pick gained from the Panthers, the Lions will make their quarterback move at this point in the NFL Draft. Kenny Pickett is the most balanced quarterback in the 2022 class, although his ceiling could be quite limited.

7. New York Giants: Charles Cross, OT, Mississippi State

The New York Giants have a real weakness at right tackle, which is where Charles Cross almost exclusively plays. He is a polished lineman and will be a huge help to a healthy Saquon Barkley.

8. New Orleans Saints (via trade with Atlanta): Malik Willis, QB, Liberty

Whilst the speculation has gone quiet with regards to the New Orleans Saints trading up for a quarterback, I believe they will still use the #16 pick gained from the Eagles trade to move up to this spot and take Malik Willis. Willis has the highest ceiling out of any of the 2022 quarterback class. He's so unique in terms of his athletic skills and style of play and is a genuine dual-threat quarterback. Partnering him with Alvin Kamara will make the Saints’ offense incredible in 2022.

9. Seattle Seahawks: Trevor Penning, OT, Northern Iowa

Trevor Penning is a hugely gifted offensive tackle, and whilst the #9 overall selection is a reach for him at this stage, the Seahawks can’t afford to miss out on him, especially with the team not getting the quarterback they wanted. Penning has a violent edge in one-on-one encounters and will bring some much-needed physicality back to a Seattle team that has been accused of going soft in recent years. This pick would also make life easier for Baker Mayfield if the Hawks trade for him after the NFL Draft.

10. San Francisco 49ers (via trade with the Jets): Drake London, WR, USC

Despite John Lynch’s statement to the contrary, the New York Jets will trade away their #10 pick as part of the Deebo Samuel deal. The 49ers will then look to replace his offensive impact right away by selecting the biggest playmaker in the 2022 NFL Draft receiving class. London has a big-time body and a unique frame, and he can turn into a dominant presence reminiscent of Rob Gronkowski. Whilst rather unlikely, Alex Mack’s impending retirement could tempt the Niners to also look at Tyler Linderbaum with a further trade.

PFF @PFF Deebo Samuel to the Jets? Deebo Samuel to the Jets? https://t.co/RSrQbPly2S

11. Washington Commanders: Garrett Wilson, WR, Ohio State

The Commanders want to take a receiving option in round one of the NFL Draft. Garrett Wilson continues to be the most likely option after an Ohio State career in which he looked assured in receiving passes from C.J. Stroud.

12. Minnesota Vikings: Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

One of the Vikings’ biggest needs is in the secondary, and as such, they will take the best player left on the NFL Draft board here in Kyle Hamilton. The safety out of Notre Dame has consistently excellent game tape and will be an immediate starter in Minnesota.

13. Houston Texans: Kayvon Thibodeaux, DE, Oregon

After trading away Watson and selecting Neal, the Texans will continue their rebuild by taking Kayvon Thibodeaux, one of the enigmas of this NFL Draft class. His arrival will immediately improve the quality of the Texans’ roster and will make an improvement to a defense that was just plain soft in 2021. Thibodeaux’s pre-draft stock is starting to rise again as the event has drawn closer, and even this may well be too low a selection for his talent.

14. Baltimore Ravens: Jordan Davis, DT, Georgia

I’ve been pretty consistent throughout the pre-draft process that the Ravens will take Jordan Davis out of Georgia with pick #14 in the NFL Draft. With the hype surrounding his 40-yard dash speed having trailed off with the passing of time since the event. It’s becoming harder and harder to stay confident with this pick. However, the Ravens love physical defenders and nobody has a better athletic body than Davis at the DT position. If he can be coached on defensive fundamentals, he can be the best defensive player in the 2022 NFL Draft. Furthermore, the Ravens historically love physical defenders under John Harbaugh.

15. Philadelphia Eagles: Jermaine Johnson II, DE, Florida State

Jermaine Johnson is a reliable pass rusher and will make an immediate impact to the Eagles’ defensive line. Whether his ceiling is as high as Thibodeaux’s is up for debate, but the Eagles will be happy with this pick in the NFL Draft

16. Atlanta Falcons (via trade with New Orleans): Derek Stingley Jr, CB, LSU

Atlanta’s rebuild begins in the 2022 NFL Draft. They picked up #16 from their trade with the Saints and I believe they will select a cornerback. Derek Stingley Jr. could be a shutdown corner in the NFL, although I worry about his fitness and ability to stay healthy, which was a problem at LSU. His high upside makes this a good value pick, and Atlanta needs to chain together a number of those across all nights of the NFL Draft.

17. Los Angeles Chargers: Devonte Wyatt, DT, Georgia

No change here yet again, the Chargers will focus on defense and select Devonte Wyatt with pick #17 in the NFL Draft. Khalil Mack’s arrival makes the Chargers a serious threat on the pass rush, and Wyatt will secure the middle against the run, adding another dynamic to the defensive line.

18. Philadelphia Eagles: Devin Lloyd, LB, Utah

Devin Lloyd is a talented, young defensive prospect and fits the bill for what the Eagles are looking to build in the NFL Draft. He has a staggering range of mobility and could spend his rookie year playing in multiple positions. He could drop into the backfield at safety, which may well be his year-1 role after Philadelphia signed linebacker Kyzir White to a one-year deal.

19. New Orleans Saints: Chris Olave, WR, Ohio State

I’ve had to rewatch Chris Olave’s tape numerous times to make sure I wasn’t missing something. I think I’d been harsh on the Ohio State receiver in previous mocks and this seems like a good spot for him. The Saints have always wanted a receiving option in addition to a quarterback, and Olave with Malik Willis would be a huge upgrade, especially when you factor in Kamara. Olave might not be as fast as Jameson Williams, but he has a huge ceiling and is the most intelligent receiver in the NFL Draft. If the Saints select Willis and Olave and they both hit their ceilings, this could be a draft for the ages in Louisiana.

Receiver Daily @ReceiverDaily



- Active inside hand prevents the DB from leaning & walling him to the sideline.

- Enables Olave to hold his line & prevents DB from getting ’s around.

- Late & high 🤲🏻’s to secure the grab. Chris Olave ( @chrisolave_ ) beating the in-phase DB on the go ball with late hands.- Active inside hand prevents the DB from leaning & walling him to the sideline.- Enables Olave to hold his line & prevents DB from getting’s around.- Late & high 🤲🏻’s to secure the grab. Chris Olave (@chrisolave_) beating the in-phase DB on the go ball with late hands. 🔑- Active inside hand prevents the DB from leaning & walling him to the sideline.- Enables Olave to hold his line & prevents DB from getting 👀’s around.- Late & high 🤲🏻’s to secure the grab. https://t.co/Ke1s68Bq8u

20. Pittsburgh Steelers: Desmond Ridder, QB, Cincinnati

Having flirted with the prospect of trading up to take Willis, the Steelers will instead elect to stay at #20 and draft Desmond Ridder. He has seen his stock rise of late and he threw for a total of 81 touchdowns in four years with the Bearcats. This could be a smart pick, with Mitchell Trubisky able to act as a leading presence throughout Ridder’s rookie year. This pick won’t show true value until year two.

21. New England Patriots: Nakobe Dean, LB, Georgia

Bill Belichick has perhaps missed the opportunity to trade down by now in the NFL Draft and will pick the standout Georgia linebacker Nakobe Dean. Dean is an excellent tackler and loves to bring offensive players to the ground. New England were ranked 11th against the run in the 2021 season, and Dean will be brought in to improve the team in that area.

22. Green Bay Packers: Bernhard Raimann, OT, Central Michigan

Replacing Davante Adams is a priority for the Packers in the NFL Draft, yet they will know they can wait until the 28th pick, and instead bolster their O-Line here. Josh Myers will get another year to prove his fitness at center, so the Packers will take Bernhard Raimann out of Central Michigan to play at right tackle. He is a physical behemoth and has adapted so well to the position after being a tight end as recently as 2020. Aaron Rodgers’ excellence will hide some of his rough spots.

23. Arizona Cardinals: Tyler Linderbaum, C, Iowa

Linderbaum has really grown on me the more I’ve looked at his tape and body of work. There are aspects of his game which point towards a possible generational talent, and I think the Cardinals will ignore the fact that they have Rodney Hudson for one further year and select the Iowa prospect in the NFL Draft in Las Vegas.

24. Dallas Cowboys: Kenyon Green, G, Texas A&M

Green will get to stay in Texas as the Cowboys sick to Jerry Jones’ admission that the team will draft an offensive lineman in round one. Doubts over Tyler Biadasz at center will allow Green to play in his natural position from day one.

25. Buffalo Bills: Trent McDuffie, CB, Washington

McDuffie is a fine player coming out of Washington and has a great natural gift for seeking out the ball. The Bills are fine on offense but may look to add a defensive piece to aid their hopes of a deep playoff run.

26. Tennessee Titans: Zion Johnson, G, Boston College

The Titans have had issues with their offensive line that they will look to sort out in Thursday’s NFL Draft. Zion Johnson is the pick here after his late rise in the draft process. Johnson is a very strong physical menace, standing at 6ft 3in and weighing 315 lbs.

27. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: George Karlaftis, DE, Purdue

Karlaftis has seen his NFL Draft stock fluctuate a lot over the offseason, yet Todd Bowles will look to bolster his defense with the Purdue star. Karlaftis is quick and has a dominant bull-rush, and adding his presence coming off the edge would be a big plus for the Bucs looking to ride Tom Brady to one more Super Bowl.

28. Green Bay Packers: Jameson Williams, WR, Alabama

Williams is a speed demon who has been slightly impacted by injury problems. Whilst not the first-choice for the Packers here, Williams represents a strong selection in terms of replacing Adams. An explosive step off the line is crucial for a receiver and can leave defenders for dead in the backfield. Aaron Rodgers will love him as a target and he will be productive if he can stay healthy.

29. Kansas City Chiefs: Jahan Dotson, WR, Penn State

Trading away Tyreek Hill has left the Chiefs offense lacking a lot of reliability. JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling are both gambles, and Jahan Dotson will be selected to eventually develop into a WR1 at Arrowhead. His 2021 season was superb, as he received 1,182 yards and scored 12 touchdowns, with these performances catapulting Dotson into first-round contention.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Dax Hill, S, Kentucky

Kansas City will double-up on NFL Draft selections here and get the chance to add two first-round talents to an already stacked roster. Tyrann Mathieu needs to be replaced, and Dax Hill is the perfect candidate to do just that. The Kentucky prospect is a fine athlete who can hit with a lot of power, making turnovers happen on defense. The Chiefs love physical defenders and Hill is a perfect style fit for a team that wants another Super Bowl.

31. Cincinnati Bengals: Kaiir Elam, CB, Florida

Joe Burrow is the leader in Cincinnati, and there are no worries on offense ahead of the NFL Draft. As such, the team will draft a defensive playmaker to try and win it all in 2022. Kaiir Elam is a genuine shutdown corner who is too good to turn down here. He can find the ball with ease and has 11 pass deflections in 2021. At the NFL level, my only concern would be him needing to turn those deflections into interceptions.

32. Detroit Lions: David Ojabo, DE, Michigan

Detroit will essentially have a free hit at #32 given the fact they’ve already drafted Kenny Pickett by this point. David Ojabo’s talent is phenomenal, and without a torn achilles he would have been drafted inside the top-15. The Lions can accelerate their rebuild by getting a defensive stud in the building here and hoping he recovers in time for the 2023 season. This could be the biggest bargain of the 2022 NFL Draft.

Edited by John Maxwell