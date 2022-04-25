Ranking 5 players with the highest ceiling in 2022 NFL Draft ft. Chris Olave, Malik Willis and more

The 2022 NFL Draft has talent in abundance across a lot of positions, some more than others, and it is the perfect chance for a franchise to improve their immediate future with the right choice.

Aside from the obvious names like Aidan Hutchinson and Ikem Ekwonu, players that are guaranteed to be drafted early on draft night and succeed in the NFL, there are those undervalued stars who have significant hidden potential.

Sleepers have been a feature of every NFL Draft in living memory, and the class of 2022 is no different with a number of players having certain attributes that make them likely to explode once in the league and forge incredibly successful careers.

Ahead of the 2022 NFL Draft, just who are the 5 players with the highest ceiling?

#5 - Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State

Rachaad White could be the Adrian Peterson of the 2022 draft

Taking a running back in the first-round of the draft is not always advisable, unless there are home-run hitters like Ezekiel Elliott, Todd Gurley or even Adrian Peterson.

The 2022 class doesn’t have a player of that type at first glance, and very few mock drafts have a running back selected on the opening night of the draft.

However, that doesn’t mean there isn’t serious talent on offer at the position and in the form of Rachaad White out of Arizona State, there is a player who could be a perennial pro-bowl participant.

White had an excellent 2021 season which culminated in an invitation to the Senior Bowl, and his smooth style of running will be a hit in the NFL.

He barely wastes a single motion, is difficult to tackle and glides through defenses with consummate ease.

His cut moves occur at top-speed and big plays are his speciality.

Balance is crucial for a running back and you just can’t knock White out of his stride. He has all the measurable tricks of an elite running back, with his game-tape highlighting jukes, spins and hurdles, and he is a serious gamechanger on offense.

Whilst White may not make the explosive plays on down one of a drive, he’s a graceful battler and will wear the defense down, plus once he breaks the first line of tacklers you just can’t catch him.

Few running backs have looked as graceful as Peterson, but White does. One team is going to get a bargain in the second round of the draft because this kid is special.

#4 - Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive End, Penn State

Arnold Ebiketie is a slow-burner but has the potential to surpass other DEs in the 2022 NFL Draft

2022 has an NFL Draft class full of talented pass rushers, with Aidan Hutchinson being the pick of the bunch for an immediate starting role.

Arnold Ebiketie is a bit more of a project prospect, but his ceiling is as high as anyone’s in this draft.

Ebiketie’s 6ft 3in frame is deceiving because this is a big boy. He can get off the line of scrimmage with explosive speed and then hit you hard.

If the offensive line isn’t fully awake then the Penn State star will punish them.

He has great length for a player in his position, ensuring he remains a threat to quarterbacks even whilst still engaged in battles with the O-line

2021 was a breakout year for the Penn State defender, who was a spark plug for the team. He brings momentum in abundance onto the field and then plays with it behind him.

It’s rare you see a defensive end with the foot dexterity of a running back, but Ebiketie can cut like an offensive star. This allows him to trick the quarterback and breeze past less mobile linemen.

You want your pass rush to be powerful and dynamic, and those two words describe Ebiketie perfectly.

The scary thing is he’s still learning and getting better, 2021 was a breakout season for him as he made 62 total tackles and registered 9.5 sacks.

You can expect to see a similar jump forward in 2022, albeit not as a starter on every down, and by the time he is heading into his second season in the NFL, we’re going to see a really strong defender.

Austin Gayle @PFF_AustinGayle



- 47% in the 2.1-2.5 range for Aidan is pretty insane

- Arnold Ebiketie >>>

- Jermaine Johnson 🤐 Pressures bucketed by seconds post-snap (2021 only), per @PFF - 47% in the 2.1-2.5 range for Aidan is pretty insane- Arnold Ebiketie >>>- Jermaine Johnson 🤐 Pressures bucketed by seconds post-snap (2021 only), per @PFF:- 47% in the 2.1-2.5 range for Aidan is pretty insane - Arnold Ebiketie >>>- Jermaine Johnson 🤐 https://t.co/A2JzWGHpnL

#3 - Jordan Davis, Defensive Tackle, Georgia

Defensive coordinators in the NFL can't wait to get hold of Davis' athletic talent

Jordan Davis shouldn’t be able to move as quickly as he does given his frame. He is the personification of a freight train, and what makes him such an exciting draft prospect is that these tools are natural, they can’t be taught.

You can coach a guy to learn how to tackle efficiently and make the most of his strength, but you can’t teach a 342lbs man to run a 40-yard dash in 4.78 seconds.

That is superhuman, it’s downright freaky and it makes Davis one of the most interesting prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Davis isn’t the purest defensive lineman, he doesn’t have the cleanest tackling dynamics and he can often get dragged out of position by creative offenses, but he will be the most physically domineering player in his position whenever he enters the field.

Teams can leave Davis to develop for a year, nobody really expects him to hit the ground running right away, but when you have the physical skills, he does, once he learns some more fundamental nuances of his position, you’re looking at a serial Pro Bowl participant.

If Davis learns how to maximize his handwork and read offensive schemes, how is anyone going to stop his body? It’s just not feasible. How good an NFL career this unique athlete has depends entirely on his work ethic and the quality of coaching he receives.

If both are of a good standard, Davis can be the best defender in the NFL, he has that much natural ability.

#2 - Malik Willis, Quarterback, Liberty

Malik Willis has Lamar Jackson written all over him

Malik Willis is the wildcard quarterback in the 2022 NFL Draft class, with his physical attributes giving him something that few of his contemporaries have.

If you’re looking for a quarterback who has the speed of a running back, as well as the cutting moves, Willis is the player for your team.

NFL teams are looking at the Liberty star and don’t want to miss out on a player who could be the next Lamar Jackson.

Teams turned their noses up at Jackson and Kyler Murray because they were too small, too lightweight or too much like a running back.

Nobody wants to make the same mistake with Willis, and to boost his chances of success he already has a cannon of an arm.

New Orleans, Pittsburgh and Seattle are all already in the mix to draft Malik Willis, and he won’t last beyond the top-15 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

He needs polishing and may need a year to learn a playbook, but the ceiling on this kid is so high.

He can be as good as Jackson in the right system, and whichever team selects him on draft night needs to know how they want to utilize his unique talents.

#1 - Chris Olave, Wide Receiver, Ohio State

Expert opinions on the 2022 receiver class are mixed, with some favoring the smash-mouth physical style of Drake London and others looking for playmaking ability and longevity siding with Garrett Wilson.

However, the wideout with the most potential in the NFL Draft is Ohio State’s other offensive weapon, Chris Olave.

Olave has steadily grown during his time with the Buckeyes, racking up 936 receiving yards and scoring 13 touchdowns in the 2021 college season.

His athleticism is impressive, as is to be expected of a track athlete, and he has homerun potential on long passes, given his propensity for going down the field.

Olave’s intelligence is his real gift. It sets him apart from other receivers in this class. He can time his routes to perfection and defenders just can’t get a jump on him

If you’re not running double-coverage against Chris Olave, then good luck, you’re going to need it.

Justin Fields adored playing with him before being selected by the Chicago Bears, and whichever NFL QB he works with will love him too.

Chris Olave will be drafted before pick #20, he will be a day-one starter, that’s a given. However, it is his potential to hone and master all of the skills he possesses that give him perhaps the highest ceiling of anyone in the 2022 NFL Draft.

PFF Draft @PFF_College Chris Olave on 20+ yard targets since 2019:



🥇 29 catches (1st)

🥇 1,054 yards (1st)

🥇 19 TDs (1st)



Chris Olave on 20+ yard targets since 2019:🥇 29 catches (1st)🥇 1,054 yards (1st)🥇 19 TDs (1st)https://t.co/q2dtZ8wT5E

