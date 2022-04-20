Ranking the 5 best wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft has a fairly strong class at wide receiver, and there is a significant chance that one or two of the selections will be drafted inside the top-10.

While it’s difficult to pick the standout best wide receiver in the class, there is a lot of talent for teams to mull over prior to the 2022 NFL Draft.

Ja’Marr Chase is proof that taking a receiver early on in the draft can be a worthwhile pursuit, although generally they tend to slip into the middle picks of the first-round.

With the trade market for established receivers exploding this offseason, there has been, perhaps, a lack of interest in those about to enter the NFL in the same position.

Irrespective of the expensive pursuits of Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and, possibly, Deebo Samuel, there are offensive gamechangers available at the receiver position.

Who are the best 5 wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft?

#5 - Jahan Dotson, Penn State

Could Jahan Dotson make a late rise to the first-round?

Jahan Dotson has slipped down 2022 NFL Draft boards since 2021, but is still considered one of the premier catchers set to be selected.

The Penn State receiver has excellent speed, aided by a long stride, and his reliable hands allow him to make plays that can change an offense.

His upside is significant because of his physical tools, and the fact that he can catch most passes thrown toward him makes him very attractive to teams.

A lack of power ensures that balance after the catch is a problem for Dotson, and he can be bullied by defenders in the secondary.

Kansas City needs to replace Tyreek Hill and may look to take Dotson with one of their late picks in the first-round, although many consider this to be a stretch for Dotson’s value.

#4 - Chris Olave, Ohio State

Chris Olave is interesting teams in the 2022 NFL Draft

Chris Olave has serious first-round potential in the 2022 NFL Draft, with his 2021 season with Ohio State seeing him rack up 936 receiving yards and 13 touchdowns.

Olave’s athleticism comes from his time as a track athlete, and he really stretches defenses with his ability to get down the field at an alarming rate.

While this speed is impressive, it is the sporting intelligence that sets Olave apart from other receivers in the class. The Ohio State star is so gifted at timing his routes that it is nearly impossible for defenders to get the jump on him.

Physical strength isn’t a particularly strong point that will cause teams some problems in assessing Olave’s overall worth, but his natural speed makes him a potential home-run hitter, especially when you look at the success Hill had with Kansas City.

Sean Hammond @sean_hammond #Bears QB Justin Fields on Chris Olave: "He's probably one of the best deep-ball trackers I've ever played with in my life." #Bears QB Justin Fields on Chris Olave: "He's probably one of the best deep-ball trackers I've ever played with in my life."

#3 - Drake London, USC

Drake London has an incredibly unique body for a receiver

Drake London is, perhaps, the most unique athlete out of all the receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft.

He stands at 6ft 3in and weighs 219 pounds but is still able to move with the low-gravity of a much smaller player.

London is a perfect example of a big-bodied receiver who can push off defenders with ease, but he doesn’t lack the requisite speed to make moves after the catch.

If you think of catches made by Rob Gronkowski in New England, there is a bit of that about London, given his size. Now, he isn’t a tight end, but it’s obvious that he can use his power to get himself into a position to make catches traditional receivers shouldn’t be able to.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter USC WR Drake London, a projected 1st-rd pick, conducted a full positional workout at his Pro Day today in front of roughly half the NFL teams. Despite his October ankle injury, Drake already has been cleared to take part in all football activities for the team that drafts him. USC WR Drake London, a projected 1st-rd pick, conducted a full positional workout at his Pro Day today in front of roughly half the NFL teams. Despite his October ankle injury, Drake already has been cleared to take part in all football activities for the team that drafts him.

Looking at London’s lack of elite speed, teams interested in him would ideally hope to partner him with a true speed-demon. If a defense has to, perhaps, offer double-coverage against a star wideout, having Drake London as WR2 could create mismatches and a top-level offense.

London would be considered one of the two highest-ranked wide receivers in the 2022 NFL Draft had it not been for the broken ankle he suffered in 2021.

The recovery time from this injury has dragged into the 2022 NFL Draft process, and he is yet to run a 40-yard dash time. If you consider that natural speed isn’t his strong point anyway, teams may be wary of the long-term damage to his ankle.

#2 - Jameson Williams, Alabama

Williams will need to demonstrate a strong recover from ACL surgery

Injuries have been a recurring theme in the 2022 NFL Draft at the receiver position, with Jameson Williams also having a turbulent year at Alabama due to fitness concerns.

Irrespective of his late-season injury, Williams was still able to dazzle fans of the Crimson Tide, dominating the SEC upon arrival.

Bryce Young was his quarterback, and the pair struck up a partnership that caused defenses a lot of problems.

Don’t be at all surprised to see NFL teams assess the success the Cincinnati Bengals have had by pairing LSU teammates Chase and Joe Burrow together in the professional arena, and look to copy this by taking Williams in preparation to maybe reunite him with Young in the 2023 draft.

Williams has an explosive first step that you’d normally associate with a pass rusher. He is able to leave the backfield defenders for dead at the line of scrimmage and set up plays worth a sizable yardage. This, combined with a natural instinct for following the ball, made Williams one of the most productive players to declare for the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Williams needs to focus on one area of improvement, it is his route-running, which is often erratic and sees plays break down.

His torn ACL has teams sweating over his recovery, but a player of his productivity can’t drop out of the first-round.

#1 - Garrett Wilson, Ohio State

Garrett Wilson could be a top-10 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

Ohio State was blessed with quite a wonderful receiver room in the 2021 season, having both Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave in the same team, but as we head closer to the 2022 NFL Draft, it’s Wilson who is considered to be the best receiver in the class.

Gaining separation is easy for Garrett Wilson, and his natural athleticism makes route-running come relatively easy to him.

Teams looking for a reliable playmaker on offense need look no further, with Wilson available on almost every play.

With the cutting motion of a running back, Wilson is a real dual-threat receiving talent, which could make him attractive to one of the more modern offenses, like San Francisco, although they would have to trade up a long way to be in play for Wilson.

It is difficult to make a case for the Ohio State star to fall any further than #14 in the 2022 NFL Draft, depending on trades.

All of his footballing traits make up for a lack of natural length and size, while making the most of what he does have through elongation and sideline awareness keeps Wilson as a viable target in time-sensitive drives.

Wilson needs to become a more effective blocker, although his frame isn’t naturally suited to this endeavor. In truth, there are very few glaring holes in his game.

If you were to ask for the closest thing to a lock receiver in the 2022 NFL Draft, then Garrett Wilson would be the answer. It’s impossible to rule out a team making Wilson a top-10 pick on draft night.

Edited by Windy Goodloe