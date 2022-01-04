Projecting the NFC Playoff Participants

The 2021 NFL season is quickly winding down as there is just one week left. While the playoff picture in the NFC is not as murky as the AFC, there are still some things left to be decided in Week 18.

Heading into Week 17, 11 NFC teams were still "alive" to make the playoffs. However, following Green Bay's 37-10 victory over Minnesota on Sunday night, that number dwindled to eight teams. The Vikings joined Atlanta and Washington as teams eliminated this past week.

Of the eight teams left, six have already clinched a playoff berth. This leaves two teams fighting for the final spot. The Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals, and Philadelphia Eagles are the teams that are playoff bound. The San Francisco 49s and New Orleans Saints are the teams that are still looking to get in.

Projecting the NFC Playoff Seeds

1. Green Bay (13-3): Green Bay are champions of the NFC North for a third straight year. The Packers will be the No. 1 seed for the second consecutive year, due to owning tie-breakers with the Rams and Buccanneers. Green Bay defeated Los Angeles (36-28) a few weeks ago, and they have a better conference record than the Bucs. The Packers close out the regular season at Detroit.

2. Tampa Bay (12-4): The Buccaneers are NFC South Champions for a second consecutive year. Tampa Bay is currently the third seed as they lost to the Rams earlier in the year and beat the Cowboys. However, the Bucs have an easier matchup for the season finale than the Rams. Tampa Bay hosts Carolina, who they defeated 32-6 two weeks ago. The Buccaneers are 6-1 at home, with four victories being by double-digits.

3. Los Angeles (12-4): The Rams are in the playoffs for the second straight year and the fourth time in five seasons. Los Angeles can clinch the NFC West with a home victory against San Francisco or an Arizona loss. The Rams have lost five straight games to the 49ers.

4. Dallas (11-5): The Cowboys, NFC East champions, are in the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Dallas is currently the No. 4 seed, but they can earn the No. 3 seed with a win at Philadelphia and a Rams and Cardinals loss. The Boys are tied with the Packers for the best record against NFC opponents at 9-2.

5. Arizona (11-5): The Cardinals can't be lower than the fifth seed. But they can win the NFC West with a victory over Seattle and a Rams loss to the 49ers. This is the Cards' first playoff appearance since 2015.

6. San Francisco (9-7): The 49ers are 6-2 in their last eight games. San Francisco can clinch a playoff berth with a win over Los Angeles in the season finale or a loss by New Orleans to Atlanta. San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said that Jimmy Garoppola will be under center against the Rams if he is healthy; otherwise it will be rookie Trey Lance. Lance produced 280 scrimmage yards in the Niners win over the Texans in Week 17 with 249 yards and two touchdowns coming through the air.

7. Philadelphia (9-7): The Eagles clinched a playoff spot with their victory over the Giants and a Vikings' loss to the Packers. Philadelphia can move up to the sixth seed with either a win over Dallas or a 49ers loss to the Rams.

Outside looking in

New Orleans (8-8): The Saints can punch their playoff ticket by beating the Falcons and if the 49ers lose to the Rams.

