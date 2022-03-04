Who will Pat McAfee fight at WrestleMania?

Pat McAfee has turned his Pat McAfee Show into one of the most widely recognizable and popular shows out there. The former Indianapolis Colts punter has remained busy since retiring from the NFL by running his show and being a color commentator for WWE's weekly show, Friday Night Smackdown.

Thursday's episode of the Pat McAfee Show saw McAfee interview WWE's Chairman and founder, Vince McMahon. McMahon, who doesn't make appearances like this often, offered the rising star a match at WWE's version of the Super Bowl WrestleMania in April.

Rumors are running wild on social media of who McAfee's opponent may be at the WWE's grandest stage. These three names stick out as the most likely options.

Three likeliest opponents for Pat McAfee at WrestleMania

# 1 - Austin Theory

Vince McMahon and Austin Theory (Courtesy of WWE.com)

Austin Theory may not be a household name to a casual audience. But Theory is just 24 years old and is one of the building blocks of WWE's long-term future.

Theory ranks as the likeliest opponent for Pat McAfee because he currently doesn't have a match set for WrestleMania. Theory's developed a relationship with McMahon on Monday Night Raw over the last couple of months.

With McMahon taking such an interest in Theory's career, it's unlikely he wouldn't wrestle at WWE's most prominent event. McAfee wrestled two highly acclaimed matches in 2020, giving this match the potential to be a show-stealer

# 2 - Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon (Courtesy of cnet.com)

McMahon himself is a candidate to face McAfee at WrestleMania. On the surface, this seems unlikely, as McMahon is a whopping 76 years old. But if we've learned anything about McMahon throughout his WWE ownership, it's that he'll do anything for his business.

While he's not in his youth anymore, he maintains a young body and works out religiously. He's no stranger to wrestling in his company, having a Royal Rumble win and WWE Championship to his name.

Should this match happen, it'll be a marquee match that increases awareness from the media. It'll show that anything can happen in WWE and help a product that some fams have labeled as becoming stale in recent years.

# 3 - Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes (Courtesy of ewrestlingnews.com)

Cody Rhodes would be the biggest surprise for Pat McAfee at WrestleMania. Rhodes was released from WWE in 2016, and went on to start his own wrestling company, All Elite Wrestling.

Rhodes' contract with AEW wasn't renewed. He has since been rumored to be interested in returning to WWE.

For Rhodes, a return to the ring at WrestleMania would be the best way to reintroduce him to the WWE. Given the recent slander McAfee has sent Rhodes' way on his show, it would make sense if the two were to face off.

Regardless of who McAfee faces, WWE hopes his presence will bring some extra viewership to WrestleMania.

