Who won Monday Night Football?

The Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals met on Monday Night Football in Week 14. The two rivals had a lot riding on the outcome of the game.

The Cardinals were in first place in the NFC West with a three-game lead over the Rams entering the contest.

The Cardinals were in the conversation of being the best team in the NFL. Their offense has been one of the NFL's best, and their defense has been a surprising revelation.

But the Rams answered many of the questions critics have had for them in Monday Night Football.

Who won the NFL game last night? Result and score from Monday Night Football ft. Rams and Cardinals

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckahm Jr. hauled in six catches.

The Rams were victorious on Monday Night Football against the Cardinals by a 30-23 score. At halftime, the two teams were pretty evenly matched and tied at 13.

But the third quarter is when the Rams offense heated up, and two touchdowns placed a lot of pressure on the Cardinals in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals tried their best to respond, but the Rams defense put the clamps on. DeAndre Hopkins was quiet with just five catches for 54 yards.

Murray connected with A.J. Green and Christian Kirk frequently but threw two costly interceptions in the third quarter that the Rams capitalized on both times.

ANOTHER PICK FOR THE RAMS DEFENSE!!!! Rams get the ball deep in Cardinals territory!! 🙌 #RamsHouse ANOTHER PICK FOR THE RAMS DEFENSE!!!! Rams get the ball deep in Cardinals territory!! 🙌 #RamsHouse https://t.co/ioyjQ9W09i

The Rams defense gave up a ton of yardage but held Murray to no passing touchdowns. Murray was effective at moving the ball, throwing for 383 yards.

Without Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Leonard Floyd made crucial plays.

Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr. also showed up in a big way for the Rams offense on Monday Night Football.

Kupp extended his league lead in receiving yards on Monday Night Football. He was unguardable, catching 13 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown.

Beckham had arguably his best game of the season, showing elite route running and electrifying speed.

With the win, the Rams secured their fifth winning season during head coach Sean McVay's tenure. They're on the Cardinals' heels in the race for the NFC West, and potentially the number one seed.

FOX Sports: NFL @NFLonFOX The Rams win tonight makes it 5 winning seasons in 5 seasons under Sean McVay 👏 The Rams win tonight makes it 5 winning seasons in 5 seasons under Sean McVay 👏 https://t.co/ARAPDZvRnN

After Monday Night Football, the Cardinals will need to regroup and refocus. Outside of Murray running the ball, the offense lacked balance.

The defense, which had overachieved and been a turnover-causing unit, didn't do such.

The Cardinals will play the Detroit Lions next in a get-right game. The Rams will face another NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks.

