Who won UFL 2024 games last night? Full box scores for San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, Michigan Panthers vs. Houston Roughnecks

The UFL just wrapped up its third week of the inaugural season, displaying enough highlight reel moments to consider it a success. One of the spring football league's biggest selling points is its high-scoring matches, a trend that continued into week 3.

Following are the outcomes of the Week 3 Sunday night UFL Games and an overview of how the games played out. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

Who won the Week 3 Sunday night UFL Games?

The St. Louis Battlehawks and Michigan Panthers won the Sunday night UFL Games. Both teams recorded statement wins against their rivals, and here's how the games went:

San Antonio Brahmas 24 - St. Louis Battlehawks 31

With the Sunday night win, the St. Louis Battlehawks improved their season record to 2-1, while the San Antonio Brahmas dropped to 2-1. The game was played in front of 11,790 fans at the Alamodome Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

The Battlehawks maintained control throughout the game, preventing the Brahmas from settling into their flow. Long-time NFL backup quarterback A. J. McCarron frequently dissected the Brahmas' defense and showed why he's been in the NFL for nine seasons.

In a game between two brilliant coaching minds, Anthony Becht and Wade Phillips, the Battlehawks coach had the last laugh.

Michigan Panthers 34 - Houston Roughnecks 20

The Michigan Panthers piled on the misery for the winless Houston Roughnecks in Week 3 of the UFL season. The Roughnecks are still searching for their first win in the inaugural United Football League season, and they'll need to play better than they did on Sunday night if they truly desire to break the duck.

The Panthers never let the Roughnecks come close, and the franchise played some inspired football. The Roughnecks' next game is a home fixture against the winless Arlington Renegades at the Rice Stadium. At least one of the teams will get a win in Week 4 and start off their season in earnest.