Who won UFL games last night? Full box scores for Defenders vs. Renegades, Showboats vs. Roughnecks 

The UFL 2024 regular season has ended following the culmination of Week 10. In the two games on Sunday, June 2, the DC Defenders squared off against the Arlington Renegades at Audi Field, while the Memphis Showboats took on the Houston Roughnecks at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

DC Defenders vs. Arlington Renegades box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total DC Defenders 3 12 6 10 31 Arlington Renegades 3 11 3 15 32

The Renegades ended their season with a narrow 32-21 win over the Defenders in Week 10.

Arlington quarterback Luis Perez was the star of the show. The signal-caller completed 23 of 27 passes for 215 yards and three touchdowns. Running back De'Veon Smith also played a handy role in the win, rushing for 94 yards on 20 attempts.

For DC, quarterback Jordan Ta'amu completed 18 of 34 passes for 218 yards and two touchdowns. Running back Cam'Ron Harris rushed for 31 yards on seven attempts and scored a touchdown

Arlington finished the season at the bottom of the XFL table with a 3-7 record, while DC secured third place in the conference with a 4-6 record. Both teams failed to make it to the playoffs, though.

Memphis Showboats vs. Houston Roughnecks box score

Team First Quarter Second Quarter Third Quarter Fourth Quarter Total Memphis Showboats 3 3 6 7 19 Houston Roughnecks 0 3 6 3 12

The Memphis Showboats (2-8) finished their regular season with a 19-12 win over the Houston Roughnecks (1-9) in Week 10.

Memphis quarterback Josh Love threw for 152 yards on 20 passes, but it was running back Darius Victor who made the difference with 54 rushing yards on 10 attempts with two touchdowns.

For the Roughnecks, quarterback Nolan Henderson threw for 232 yards on 21 passes with no touchdown. The signal-caller also led the team with 43 rushing yards but failed to convert at the end zone.

When are the UFL 2024 playoffs?

The UFL Playoffs begin on June 8, with one game on Saturday and the second on Sunday, June 9. The championship game will be on June 16.

Here's a look at the postseason schedule:

Saturday, June 8 (USFL Conference championship game)

Michigan Panthers at Birmingham Stallions, 3 p.m. ET on ABC/ESPN

Sunday, June 9 (XFL Conference championship game)

San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks, 7 p.m. ET on FOX

Sunday, June 16 (UFL championship game)

USFL Conference championship winners vs. XFL Conference championship winners, 5 p.m. ET on FOX