  • Who won UFL games last night? Full box scores for Stallions vs. Panthers, Battlehawks vs. Brahmas

Who won UFL games last night? Full box scores for Stallions vs. Panthers, Battlehawks vs. Brahmas

By Arnold
Modified Jun 02, 2024 10:24 GMT
Who won UFL games last night? Full box scores for Stallions vs. Panthers, Battlehawks vs. Brahmas
Who won UFL games last night? Full box scores for Stallions vs. Panthers, Battlehawks vs. Brahmas

We're in the final stages of the 2024 UFL regular season. In the two Week 10 games on Saturday, the Birmingham Stallions beat the Michigan Panthers 20-19 at Protective Stadium while the St. Louis Battlehawks took down the San Antonio Brahmas 13-12 at The Dome at America's Center.

Birmingham Stallions vs Michigan Panthers box score

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterTotal
Birmingham Stallions6 0 7720
Michigan Panthers3 130319
also-read-trending Trending

The Birmingham Stallions came up with a dramatic last-minute victory to secure a narrow 20-19 win against the Michigan Panthers in their final game of the regular season.

Birmingham quarterback Adrian Martinez completed 14 of 28 passes for 163 yards and a touchdown. Running back C.J. Marable finished with 56 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 10 attempts.

Meanwhile, Michigan signal-caller Danny Etling completed 16 of 31 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown while also rushing for 36 yards and a touchdown.

The Stallions finished the regular season with a 9-1 record and have comfortably qualified for the playoffs. Their only defeat came against the San Antonio Brahmas last week when they suffered an 18-9 loss in Week 9.

On the other hand, the Panthers also reached the postseason despite their loss in the final regular season game and finished with a 7-3 record.

San Antonio Brahmas vs. St. Louis Battlehawks box scores

TeamFirst QuarterSecond QuarterThird QuarterFourth QuarterTotal
St. Louis Battlehawks0 100313
San Antonio Brahmas0 0 6612

The St. Louis Battlehawks secured a 13-12 win over the San Antonio Brahmas in their final regular season game. St. Louis quarterback A.J. McCarron completed 10 of 24 passes for 115 yards and a touchdown while Willie Harvey racked up a game-high 10 tackles (six solo) and one sack.

For the Brahmas, Quinten Dormady threw for 188 yards and a touchdown, while defensive back Kameron Kelly finished with six tackles and an interception.

The Battlehawks and Brahmas both qualified for the UFL playoffs, each finishing with a 7-3 record.

When are the UFL 2024 playoffs?

The UFL Playoffs will begin on June 8, with one game on Saturday and the second postseason game on Sunday, June 9. The championship game will take place on June 16.

