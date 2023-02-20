Who is XFL co-owner Dany Garcia's daughter? Meet Simone Johnson

Simone Johnson is the daughter of Dany Garcia. She was born on August 14, 2001, in Davie, Florida. Garcia met Dwayne Johnson while they were students at the University of Miami and they got married on May 3, 1997.

Simone spent most of her childhood in Florida, where she completed high school in May 2019. After her graduation, her father posted an emotional Instagram message. Dwayne posted on Instagram,

"So proud of my first daughter finishing high school, kickin' ass, and is now heading to NYU. I love you and one day you'll stop avoiding my monster kisses and embraces."

A few months ago, Simone and her father walked the red carpet at the Sundance Film Festival for the premiere of The Rock's film Fighting with My Family, though they posed separately.

Simone Johnson recently made her WWE debut

Simone signed with WWE in February 2020, becoming the company's youngest signee. She followed in the footsteps of not only her father, but also her late grandfather, Rocky Johnson, and her great-grandfather, "High Chief" Peter Maivia.

Simone is the first fourth-generation wrestler in the history of WWE. She began training that month at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida.

She made her WWE TV debut as Ava Raine in October 2022. Her identity was hinted at in previous episodes, with glimpses of her masked face appearing throughout the arena. Finally, the wrestler made her official debut as the fourth member of wrestler Joe Gacy's faction, Schism.

A V A @AvaRaineWWE



Let’s do this.



@WWE

NXT For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it.Let’s do this. @WWE NXT For the little girl who fell in love with wrestling & was determined to make this dream a reality - this is for you. I’m beyond thankful for this opportunity & ready to get after it. Let’s do this. @WWE @WWENXT https://t.co/5lSKbWnHf7

Before Simone, the group's other members, such as Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid, had already been identified. The audience appeared surprised when Raine took off her mask as she stood on the podium between Fowler and Reid.

Ava discussed how to be accepted, saying:

"The love and acceptance I have received from The Schism contradicts whatever ideas I have about who I should be. I am complete in this family. It's me, Ava Raine."

Will Simone Johnson imitate her father's wrestling career?

When The Rock was with WWE, he was in charge of the company during the Attitude Era after Stone Cold Steve Austin handed over the torch. He worked extremely hard to reach the high point and did everything in his power to entertain his fans.

Simone Johnson may not want to be the second Rock, but she will undoubtedly carry on the legacy. She could likely succeed in the same manner as her father. She comes from a long line of successful pro wrestlers, and WWE provides her with tremendous opportunities.

Poll : 0 votes