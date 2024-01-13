Who is the youngest NFL head coach? Ranking top 5 after Seahawks' Mike McDonald hire & Patriots' Jerod Mayo move

New England Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo is officially the youngest head coach in the NFL. The former Patriots linebacker took over the reins from the legendary Bill Belichick and will be tasked with bringing the glory days back to Foxborough Stadium.

Jerod Mayo is 37 years old, 34 years younger than six-time Super Bowl champion Bill Belichick. For context, Mayo is younger than New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, a four-time MVP and the starting QB on an NFL franchise.

Jerod Mayo has become the youngest head coach in the league from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, who is just 30 days older than Mayo. It will be an interesting matchup if the two face off in the 2024 NFL season.

Who are the five youngest head coaches in the NFL ft. Jerod Mayo and Sean McVay

So, with the hiring of Jerod Mayo as the head coach of the Patriots, let's look at the top five youngest head coaches in the NFL. We will be going from the fifth to the youngest.

UPDATE: If (when) the Seahawks officially hire Mike McDonald as head coach, he will officially become the youngest head coach in the NFL at 36 years old.

5. DeMeco Ryans, Houston Texans(39)

Birthday: July 28, 1984

Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans was an impressive player during his days on the Gridiron. Following his retirement from the NFL, Ryans transitioned to a coaching role and worked his way up to the head coach job at Houston.

The Texans job is Ryans' first in the league, and so far has been a resounding success. The former defensive star led the rebuilding franchise to an AFC South division title. They're set to play against the Cincinnati Bengals in the wildcard round of the playoffs. Ryans is the favorite for the Head Coach of the Year award.

4. Shane Steichen, Indianapolis Colts(38)

Birthday: May 11, 1985

If we're talking about stellar upcoming head coaches in the league, then we have to mention Shane Steichen. Jim Irsay appointed Steichen as the head coach of one of the most tumultuous franchises in the league, and the young HC has been phenomenal.

Shane Steichen nearly led the Colts to a playoff berth, and they narrowly missed out on capturing the AFC South division. The future looks bright in Indianapolis, largely due to their impressive young head coach.

3. Kevin O’Connell, Minnesota Vikings(38)

Birthday: May 25, 1985

Kevin O'Connell is the second most experienced head coach on this list. The Minnesota Vikings head coach couldn't lead the team to a playoff berth in 2023-24, but his job is safe.

Kevin O'Connell is one of the brightest offensive-minded head coaches in the NFL, and he has a pivotal off-season ahead of him in 2024.

2. Sean McVay, Los Angeles Rams(37)

Birthday: January 24, 1986

Sean McVay is a special head coach, and he can be credited for the boom of appointing younger coaches in the NFL today. McVay has turned the Los Angeles Rams into a perennial Super Bowl threat, and he has a Super Bowl trophy on his resume.

McVay has completed yet another rebuild in Los Angeles. Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams represent the future, and they'll be guided by one of the best offensive-minded head coaches in recent NFL history.

1. Jerod Mayo, New England Patriots(37)

Birthday: February 23, 1986

The New England Patriots replaced their legendary head coach with the youngest head coach in the NFL. That's a typical Robert Kraft move right there.

Jerod Mayo is a New England product through and through, with the former All-Pro linebacker spending his entire playing career in New England. He'll be tasked with returning the Patriots to the top of the NFL, and his job has started in earnest.

