Who is Zac Stacy’s ex-girlfriend Kristin Evans?

Zac Stacy is facing felony charges for violently attacking Kristin Evans, his ex-girlfriend, at her home in Florida on Saturday. A video of the attack surfaced Thursday morning as local police have provided “security assistance” for Evans, the victim of the attack.

chris long @JOEL9ONE Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home. Woke up to the Zac Stacy video. Made my stomach turn. Not retweeting. Crazy to play w someone for a couple years & you have no idea what kind of bullshit they do at home.

Not much is currently known about Kristin Evans, the ex-girlfriend of former NFL player Zac Stacy.

Zac Stacy and Kristin Evans relationship

Reportedly, Zac Stacy and Kristin Evans are no longer in a relationship. It is not clear when the two started dating, when they split, or the reason for their breakup. Evans did not have a social media account at the time of the attack, but now after the incident, she created an Instagram account and created a GoFundMe page to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Kristin Evans’s GoFundMe page states:

"I would like to raise awareness for domestic violence victims and become an advocate. I want to encourage all men and women who have been a victim of domestic violence to reach out to your local domestic violence center for help and I would like to help provide better resources for them.”

In an Instagram story posted from her account, Evans thanked the outpouring of support for her and spoke about her ex, Zac Stacy:

“He is still not apprehended. Don’t know why. His friends are hiding him. Please, if you know anything, contact your local authorities. If you see him, he drives white Kia optima 2020, I believe, or 2021. Please, again, if you see him or know of any location that he might be please turn him in or call your local authorities.”

BLACK ADAM SCHEFTER @B1ackSchefter The lady in the video, Kristin Evans, speaks out... The lady in the video, Kristin Evans, speaks out... https://t.co/oMv0j9ITXH

After the attack, Kristin Evans filed a restraining order on Monday against Stacy and now authorities are looking for the former NFL running back, who appears to be on the run from Florida and could be in the Nashville, TN area. According to TMZ Sports, Zac Stacy faces two felonies that include aggravated battery and criminal mischief. The latter criminal mischief charge carries a sentence of up to 5 years while aggravated battery is up to 15 years.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The ex-couple have a five-month-old son together, who can be seen in the video on the couch next to Kirstin Evans before Zac Stacy attacks her. Reportedly Stacy was at her house to visit his son when the incident took place. Evans also has an older child, but little information is known about her two children at this time.

Edited by Henno van Deventer