Why an Aaron Rodgers trade for Ryan Tannehill makes sense for both Packers and Titans

There's a new development on the Aaron Rodgers trade front. According to Pro Football Talk insider Mike Florio, Rodgers is uncertain of where he wants to play football in 2if he2. But he does opt in and plays next season, the Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Tennessee Titans, and Green Bay Packers are the only four teams he'll return to the league for.

Of those four, the Titans are the wild card. The Titans have a 30-13 record in the three seasons Ryan Tannehill's been their quarterback. But the Titans have never advanced to the Super Bowl, leading to questions about whether Tannehill can lead the Titans to a Super Bowl win.

With this in mind, the Packers and Titans could engage in a trade that swaps Tannehill for the reigning MVP. On the surface, it may appear to be an eccentric trade from the Packers' standpoint. But this is a deal that could set both teams up for success and help them achieve their ultimate goals.

As we understand it, the Aaron Rodgers options are: Green Bay, Denver, Tennessee, or Pittsburgh.

Aaron Rodgers and Ryan Tannehill trade would be a clever deal on both sides

On the Packers' side of the equation, trading Aaron Rodgers will happen if and when the four-time MVP decides he wants out. If he doesn't want to play anymore, the Packers will want to maximize their return and surround their next quarterback with a competitive environment.

Tannehill offers the Packers a borderline top ten quarterback that will keep the roster afloat. More notably, Jordan Love can spend another year on the bench if the Packers feel he's not ready to become the starter.

Tannehill's $38 million cap hit is lower than Aaron Rodgers' potential $50 million cap hit, allowing the Packers to retain one of their prized free agents, perhaps Davante Adams.

Finally, the Packers will likely receive three first-round picks in any deal for the 38-year-old. That will go a long way in restocking the roster with young, cheaper, and ascending talent.

Aaron Rodgers would be the perfect fit for the Titans, who have a Super Bowl-ready roster. A.J. Brown, Jeffery Simmons, Kevin Byard, and Derrick Henry are all among the best in the NFL in their positions.

Henry, in particular, will be 28 this season. When running backs hit 30, they tend to decline. That means the Titans' Super Bowl window could be open for just the next two seasons.





He teared up and paused for over 20 seconds when asked what he could have done better in 2021.



This city and this team is in desperate need of a Super Bowl

As we saw Matthew Stafford do for the Los Angeles Rams this year, Aaron Rodgers will elevate everyone around him to another level. Whether that'd be enough to get them over the hump would come down to Rodgers slaying his postseason demons.

Mike Vrabel is an excellent head coach to pair with Aaron Rodgers, as the former has been one of the best head coaching hires of the last four years.

If you remove the talent deficiencies between the two quarterbacks, this trade makes a lot of sense for both sides. Both teams could use a change. This kind of deal doesn't come up too often.

