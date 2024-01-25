Why won't Buccaneers get compensatory NFL Draft pick with Panthers poaching Dave Canales?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have lost offensive coordinator Dave Canales. After one very strong year with the team, the Carolina Panthers have brought him in to be their next head coach. It's a relatively surprising move, but Canales was likely to become a head coach eventually somewhere.

When this happens, the team that developed the minority coach often gets a compensatory pick. This is part of the Rooney Rule which rewards teams who take effort to get minority coaches better jobs in the future. However, the Buccaneers won't get one.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is because he wasn't with the team long enough. Per Mark Maske:

"The Buccaneers do not receive draft-pick compensation under the NFL's system for rewarding teams that develop minority head coaching candidates hired elsewhere, however, because he spent only one season with the organization."

That means that the picks they have now will likely remain the picks they have when the 2024 NFL Draft rolls around.

Dave Canales' coaching track record in the spotlight

Dave Canales does not have a long track record in the NFL. This was his first year as offensive coordinator, and he did a fine job with Baker Mayfield and the Buccaneers, guiding them to a divisional title and a playoff win.

Expand Tweet

That is his highest job to date, but it's not the only one. Prior to turning around Mayfield's career, he did the same with Geno Smith. The 2022-2023 NFL Comeback Player of the Year had a surprising career resurgence, which is why he won the award. Canales played a huge role in that.

The Panthers hope Dave Canales can mold Bryce Young

He also played a huge role in revitalizing Mayfield after it appeared his career was dead in the water. These two jobs likely gave Carolina the confidence it needed to bring Canales in. They believe he can mold Bryce Young into a superstar.

Buccaneers current picks in the 2024 NFL Draft

Since the Buccaneers will not be getting any compensation for losing Canales to their divisional rival, they are stuck with the picks they'd accumulated prior. That means they will pick 26th in the first round.

The rest of their picks this year are all their own. They've currently made no trades to swap or add picks, so they will pick 26th in every round from one through seven.