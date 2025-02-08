Why can’t companies use the name Super Bowl in their ads? Exploring legal reasons before Chiefs-Eagles rematch

Super Bowl 59 will see the Philadelphia Eagles lock horns with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. The big game will commence at 6:30 p.m. ET from Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Companies, while marketing their businesses, cannot use the name "Super Bowl" or phrases related, like "Super Sunday" in their advertisements due to legal reasons.

The NFL has federally registered those phrases as trademarks since 1969 and can sue companies who use any of the football-themed tag lines without notice. The league strictly protects this trademark to maintain the value of its sponsorships.

Any breach of the terms could lead to a lawsuit filed against the company. However, only the authorized advertisers who pay the NFL for the trademark can use the official term during the Super Bowl.

To avoid any legal issues, companies can use phrases like "The Big Game," The Big One" or "Football's Favorite Day" while advertising their products at the Super Bowl.

According to People, a 30-second Super Bowl commercial will cost a company up to $8 million.

Philadelphia Eagles will be eyeing revenge for Super Bowl 2023 defeat vs. Chiefs

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts - Source: Imagn

The Eagles and Chiefs previously met at the Super Bowl two years ago. The latter won the game, 38-35. This time around, Philly will be looking to exact revenge and stop the Chiefs from creating history.

The Chiefs can become the first time to win three straight Super Bowls on Sunday. They defeated the San Francisco 49ers in the big game last year.

Therefore, Jalen Hurts' Philly is the only team that stands between Kansas City and the historic feat.

Here are all the key details for the Chiefs-Eagles Super Bowl 59 clash:

Date: Sunday, Feb. 9

Time: 6:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Fox

Live stream: Tubi, NFL+, DirecTV Stream, Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu

Venue: Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana

