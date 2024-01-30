Why did Dak Prescott opt out of Pro Bowl 2024? Latest on Cowboys QB's availability

Dak Prescott put his critics to shame in the 2023 regular season, with the Cowboys QB having a career year with America's team.

Prescott is a finalist for the MVP Award for a reason, with the perennial Pro Bowler leading the league in touchdowns, with 36 for the season. Hence, it wasn't surprising that Prescott earned his third Pro Bowl career selection.

However, reports say that Prescott has opted out of the Pro Bowl, due to the pending birth of his daughter, as per the NFL. He will be replaced by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield for the All-Star game in Orlando.

How did Dak Prescott perform in 2023?

Dak Prescott was phenomenal in 2023, silencing even his staunchest detractors during the regular season. He struck up an impressive connection with CeeDee Lamb as the pair tormented opponents.

Prescott led the league in touchdowns, was third among qualified quarterbacks in passing yards,and threw just nine interceptions in 17 games. He had a season to remember in 2023. Cowboys fans will hope that their long-time franchise QB can translate that form to the playoffs in subsequent seasons.

How did Baker Mayfield perform in 2023?

Baker Mayfield is set to replace Dak Prescott in the 2024 Pro Bowl. It's important to point out that you have to be elite to be a Pro Bowl alternate, and Mayfield was that in the 2023 regular season.

The often maligned shot caller was immense for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, stepping into the shoes of Tom Brady and leading the Bucs to yet another divisional crown.

Mayfield put up some eye-catching stats, amassing 4,044 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and a mere 10 interceptions in 17 games. The passing yards and touchdown stats are career highs for the former first-overall pick.

He might have earned himself a bumper new contract this off-season as he looks set to enter the peak of his powers with a high-powered offense in Tampa Bay.