Why did the Cowboys decide to stick with Michael Gallup and not Amari Cooper?

Fans and the media are still shaking their heads wondering how the Dallas Cowboys could trade Amari Cooper and sign Michael Gallup?

The main reason the Cowboys signed Michael Gallup and dropped Amari Cooper was money. Gallup stands to make $62 million for the next five years with the Cowboys, which is a heck of a lot less than Amari Cooper.

Had the Cowboys kept Amari Cooper, he would have made $20 million this year, which is a huge reason why he is now with the Cleveland Browns.

Still, fans and media alike think it was a huge mistake to let him go. Even Dak Prescott's brother, Tad, thought it was a mistake to cut the wide receiver loose.

For his career, Gallup has 2,902 yards and just 15 touchdowns. Compared to Cooper's stats with the Cowboys over his four years, he has nearly 4,000 yards and 27 touchdowns.

According to reports, Cooper's salary freed up $16 million in cap space for the Cowboys; however, Ezekiel Elliot's contract is who many NFL experts feel is really hurting the Cowboys. The Cowboys are paying the running back who averaged about 4.2 yards per carry, $90 million over a six year period.

The problem in this scenario is that the Cowboys couldn't afford to pay Cooper and Elliot, so it was cheaper to sign Michael Gallup than keep Amari Cooper.

Amari Cooper became the poster boy for the Cowboys problems

When the Cowboys lost in the playoffs, Jerry Jones mainly blamed two people: head coach Mike McCarthy and Amari Cooper.

He did not blame quarterback Dak Prescott, who didn't play well himself in that game, or running back Ezekiel Elliot, who was almost nonexistent. He also didn't go after the Cowboys' shaky offensive line either.

It was Cooper who Jones went after because he felt like the wide receiver could have done more, but in reality, it was the Cowboys who couldn't afford to pay him his money.

He became the target of Jones' dismay with the team, so when the team cut him loose, they had an excuse already in hand, which most fans and the media aren't buying.

If the Cowboys don't make a run in the playoffs this upcoming season, Cooper won't be the only one not with this team. A lot of players and, of course, coaches will be gone, and it wouldn't be shocking to see Jerry Jones blow up this franchise if they don't get to the Super Bowl.

The Cowboys are putting a lot of faith in players who have yet to prove they are worth their salaries.

