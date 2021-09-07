Why Duane Brown is the Seattle Seahawks' most important business deal this year

The best news of the week for the Seattle Seahawks came on Tuesday, with LT Duane Brown restructuring his contract just before the Week 1 contest against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brown is Russell Wilson's best pass protector and he's slated to form a great duo with LG Gabe Jackson to protect Wilson's blindside. He did a 'hold-in' during training camp, reporting to the facility but stopping short of indulging in practice.

With Brown back in the fold, the Seahawks' chances in 2021 have improved greatly, and Russell Wilson can even dream of getting back to his excellent form over the first half of last season. Taking care of Brown is the best thing Seattle could have done this offseason.

Wilson needs Brown's protection to get back to his best

An interesting sight during Super Bowl LV was Russell Wilson watching the game alongside his wife Ciara and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell in the stands. Wilson seemed to be really upset with the situation, although there wasn't much clarity as to why.

In the end, the reason was the most obvious one: he was upset watching the Super Bowl because he wasn't playing in one. But there was more to it: Wilson declared he was upset with the situation because he saw how well Tom Brady was kept clean that day by a strong offensive line.

Brady was sacked once for a six-yard loss.

So things started to get weird right after the end of the season, where Wilson made clear during an interview that he wanted better pass protection for the Seahawks and that they weren't doing enough to help him win another title.

With a trade for the excellent Gabe Jackson and the restructuring of Brown's contract, the Seahawks quarterback will have an air of calm about him. It's not the best offensive line in the league yet, but the pocket shouldn't be a major issue anymore.

Duane Brown's career so far

Brown has been in the league for a long time and he has performed at a high level since being drafted in the first round of the 2008 NFL Draft by the Houston Texans.

He spent 10 seasons in Houston, earning three Pro Bowl nods and two All-Pro honors. After missing six games in 2016 during a push for a new contract, Brown was traded to the Seahawks in 2017. Since moving to Seattle, he made the Pro Bowl in 2019 and was voted to the All-Pro once again in 2018.

A big, athletic lineman, Brown is an above-average pass protector who does a great job anchoring defenders and stopping their pass rushes, especially when they try to bull rush him. He's also a fantastic run blocker.

