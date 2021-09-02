Seattle Seahawks projected starting lineup: Who will start Week 1 against the Colts?

The Seattle Seahawks finished 2020 at 12-4 atop the NFC West but lost in the Wildcard Round to divisional rival LA Rams. Seattle was the only NFL team to have had zero players test positive for COVID-19 last season, which will do wonders for the 2021 season.

The offense, led by the one-man army QB Russell Wilson, scored the most points in franchise history with 459. The defense started off worse than slow but turned it around by trading for Carlos Dunlap and DB Jamal Adams broke the record for the most sacks in a single season by a DB with 9.5.

The drama seems to be behind the Seattle Seahawks for now and the defense will look to start off better this time around. They travel to the Indianapolis Colts for Week 1 and here's what the starting lineup could look like for the Seattle Seahawks.

Offense

Quarterback - Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson, your future '21-'22 league MVP.



Odds currently at +2000, go grab that value 💰



Best touch and ball placement in the NFL. pic.twitter.com/1Wtm7oFxbh — John Kazar (@KazarNFL) August 30, 2021

There's little doubt that Russell Wilson won't have a good game to start off the year against the Colts. The offense is stacked once more for Wilson and he could use Tyler Lockett and TE Gerald Everett more if Xavier Rhodes shuts down DK Metcalf.

Running back - Chris Carson

Chris Carson went beastmode pic.twitter.com/rz0IrNgm6N — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 1, 2020

The Seattle Seahawks brought back Carson on a two-year deal despite only playing in 12 games in 2020. When he is healthy, Chris Carson is a 1,000-yard runner and has never averaged below 4.2 yards/carry in a season.

Wide receivers - DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Freddie Swain

This play by DK Metcalf is still insane 🤯

pic.twitter.com/BOSPhZutKR — PFF (@PFF) April 26, 2021

Freddie Swain came up empty in the preseason finale, but holds the edge over rookie Dee Eskridge as he nurses an injury. Once Eskridge is ready to go, Swain will likely be bumped into a backup role, so he has to get open and catch every target against the Colts.

Tight end - Gerald Everett

I cannot wait to watch Gerald Everett this season. pic.twitter.com/MTPGfPJ4qX — Adam Pfeifer (@APfeifer24) August 27, 2021

The former LA Ram is poised for a good season with the Seattle Seahawks after beating Will Dissly for the starting job. Dissly is a better blocker, but Everett will be a machine in fantasy football.

Offensive line - LT Duane Brown, LG Damien Lewis, C Ethan Pocic, RG Gabe Jackson, RT Brandon Shell

#Seahawks RT Brandon Shell v Yannick, Calais, and Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/ieMs66CaeK — Tony Blakeley (@Cyoplasm) March 19, 2020

The starting lineup is the same from 2020, which was porous and frustrated QB Russell Wilson with the amount of times he was hit. DE Kwity Paye and DeForest Buckner could have a field day against this unit.

Defense

Linebackers - Jordyn Brooks (WILL), Bobby Wagner (MIKE), Cody Barton (SAM)

99 yard PICK 6 for Bobby Wagner and the #Seahawks 🔥



Against the 49ers too, does it get better than that? 👀 @Bwagz pic.twitter.com/b0azy1GCwJ — Sports ON Tap Seattle 🎙 (@SONTSeattle) April 21, 2021

Six-time 1st-Team All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is still the heart of the Seattle Seahawks defense and should have another All-Pro season. Jordyn Brooks is still developing after his 2020 rookie year, but he could have a good outing against Indianapolis.

Cornerbacks - Ahkello Witherspoon, DJ Reed, Ugo Amadi

Nice rep to see from #Seahawks LCB Ahkello Witherspoon. Playing single-side deep 1/3. Cut off the fade, obstructed redline, looked in to QB: no room for high shoulder ball.



Seattle in cover 3 buzz weak. Aashari Crosswell used QB vision in how he took 3 uppic.twitter.com/8bamyR8T15 — Matty F. Brown (@mattyfbrown) August 30, 2021

Ahkello Witherspoon has made minimal errors as a starter for the Seattle Seahawks and DJ Reed returns as the other starter. Tre Flowers needs to be more consistent to have a shot as a starter and Ugo Amadi seems to have won the inside CB battle.

Safeties - Jamal Adams, Quandre Diggs

Jamal Adams is different 😤 #Seahawks pic.twitter.com/r9ztUkftr5 — Sports ON Tap Seattle 🎙 (@SONTSeattle) August 25, 2021

Jamal Adams, the highest-paid safety in the NFL, will look to get past the OL early and get his first sack against Jacob Eason. Quandre Diggs is expected to be at practice amid a hold-in during camp and the Colts could have trouble finding success with the deep ball against the Seattle Seahawks.

Defensive tackle - Poona Ford, Al Woods

HUGE PLAY by Poona Ford last night! pic.twitter.com/PoH7LF9YWb — Hook'em Headlines (@HookemHeadlines) October 26, 2020

Poona Ford has grown into a solid run-stopper since entering the NFL in 2018 as a UDFA. Al Woods isn't bad, but the team needs someone to replace Jarran Reed and he has the experience.

Defensive ends - LJ Collier, Carlos Dunlap

Dunlap's late-season arrival to the Seattle Seahawks helped turn the tide for the defense. LJ Collier is a young prospect with three sacks last season as a full-time starter and will help repiece the DL.

Special teams - K Jason Myers, P Michael Dickson, LS Tyler Ott, KR Dee Eskridge, PR DJ Reed

61 yards... Jason Myers doing all he can for Seattle bettors 😂



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ELtd0XjCJT — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 15, 2020

Jason Myers is in his third year with the Seattle Seahawks and went 24-for-24 in 2020. Dickson averaged 49.6 yards/punt, good enough for second-best in the NFL last year. Rookie WR Dee Eskridge averaged 27.5 yards/kick-return last year with Western Michigan and should take over for Freddie Swain.

Edited by Prem Deshpande