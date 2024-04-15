Why are there no fans at UFL games? Exploring reasons for poor attendance as Dwayne Johnson's spring league faces criticism

When the USFL and the XFL merged to form the UFL, there was much optimism. They hoped to cater to sports fans who yearn for more football while the NFL is in its offseason. But after a few weeks into the league’s inaugural season, the games are not pulling in the desired crowds.

While 40,317 fans witnessed the Week 2 game between the Arlington Renegades and the St. Louis Battlehawks, it’s more of an exception than the norm. A week later, the four games had an average crowd of 9,855. The most-attended game had 12,265 fans in a stadium that can seat 47,100 people.

The league cannot deny this concern because it’s not a good optic, especially when major television networks broadcast the games. However, the cards might be stacked against the United Football League for the following reasons.

1) UFL schedule coinciding with other major sporting events

Like its predecessors, the UFL conducts its league in spring to avoid conflict with the NFL and NCAA college football. However, they struggled to steal the crowd from the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Their opening week coincided with March Madness’s Elite Eight, while Week 2 clashed with the Final Four. Aside from college basketball, Major League Baseball opened its season on March 28 and has games every day. It’s hard for an upstart league to compete against well-known sporting events and commodities.

2) Lack of promotion for 2024 UFL season

The UFL had four months to market its inaugural season since the merger’s announcement in November 2023. That’s a tough proposition, considering the NFL playoffs were around the corner, and sports fans will essentially forget any promotion they’ll do.

Likewise, Dwayne Johnson remains the UFL’s most significant ambassador, even if he has a front-office role. Having him promote the league more or attend the games could boost gate attendance.

However, he was in “The Bloodline vs. Cody Rhodes” storyline leading up to WrestleMania 40. He’s also devoting time to the promotion as a TKO Holdings board member.

Then, he must participate in promotional events for his upcoming movies Red One and Moana 2, leaving him little time to offer his star power to the spring football league.

3) The NFL calendar never ends

As the United Football League started its 2024 season, the NFL still dominated sports headlines because of the annual team owner’s meeting in Orlando. It’s the perfect venue for the media to hear from owners and head coaches regarding their strategy for the upcoming NFL Draft.

The NFL calendar and free agency opened on March 13, weeks before the team owner’s meeting. Meanwhile, draft stories will continue to generate coverage until early May, when offseason workouts continue. While no games are being played, there are no dull days in the NFL schedule, which buries any headstart the UFL makes.