Why is Alvin Kamara not playing tonight vs Dallas Cowboys? Latest on Saints RB

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has played just eight games this season. The New Orleans Saints are going through a transformation after the retirement of quarterback Drew Brees.

With Alvin Kamara dealing with a knee injury this season, the Saints haven't been able to lean on their running game to make things happen on the field.

The Saints will start their third different quarterback in Week 13 against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night, with Taysom Hill getting the nod. Jameis Winston was the original starting quarterback until he tore his ACL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Trevor Siemian then took over but has since struggled.

With the New Orleans Saints on a four-game losing streak, they are looking to turn the page and hopefully gain some stability in the starting lineup.

With the Saints roster full of injuries, will the team have some of their most valuable assets, including running back Alvin Kamara?

Is RB Alvin Kamara playing in Week 13 vs. Dallas Cowboys?

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has been dealing with a knee injury for about the last month. Earlier this week, the Saints said Kamara was questionable to return against the Cowboys.

But on Thursday morning, the Saints announced that Alvin Kamara is officially out for Thursday's primetime matchup. A knee injury to their star running back is something that the Saints have to be cautious with so no permanent injury is caused in an effort to get Kamara back on the field faster.

Pickswise @Pickswise The Saints have ruled out RB Alvin Kamara, OT Ryan Ramczyk, and OT Terron Armstead for tonight vs. the Cowboys, per @SlaterNFL The Saints have ruled out RB Alvin Kamara, OT Ryan Ramczyk, and OT Terron Armstead for tonight vs. the Cowboys, per @SlaterNFL https://t.co/VgykBEk9t6

Running back Alvin Kamara isn't the only player that the New Orleans Saints offense will be without. Offensive tackles Ryan Ramczyk and Terron Armstead will also be out on Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys, both of whom are also dealing with knee injuries.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet The #Saints won’t have star RB Alvin Kamara (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or OT Terron Armstead (knee) for tonight vs. #Cowboys , sources tell me and @SlaterNFL . They are out. Short-handed again. The #Saints won’t have star RB Alvin Kamara (knee), OT Ryan Ramczyk (knee) or OT Terron Armstead (knee) for tonight vs. #Cowboys, sources tell me and @SlaterNFL. They are out. Short-handed again.

The New Orleans Saints offense has already struggled without Alvin Kamara lately, and they could have their hands full going against a Dallas Cowboys defense that is fast and young.

Kamara has only played in eight games this season with 146 rushing attempts for 530 rushing yards and three touchdowns. The New Orleans Saints' hopes of Kamara being able to lead the Saints offense this season without Brees have gone awry.

The Saints will now have to look to Taysom Hill to get something going in the air and on the ground to make any attempt at stopping their current losing streak.

