Why has JAY-Z never performed at the Super Bowl halftime show? Rap icon underlines key reason

The Super Bowl halftime show has been headlined by a who's who of musical superstars like Michael Jackson to The Rolling Stones. One big-name act that has yet to grace the big stage is the rap legend, Jay-Z. In 2019, he was named by the NFL as their live music entertainment strategist to help produce the halftime performance. It is done in collaboration with his record label Roc Nation.

Jay-Z spoke to Entertainment Tonight and was asked why he has yet to be the headlining act. His answer is connected to his current role with the NFL and the show itself but count it happening in the future:

“I thought it would be selfish to pick myself too early...“Maybe one year. Maybe."

The multi-time Grammy winner added an Emmy award for his work on last year's Super Bowl halftime show with Rihanna. It was announced last September that R&B star Usher will be at Allegiant Stadium in February as the halftime act. Jay-Z shared his excitement and love for the singer:

“Usher is the ultimate artist and showman. Ever since his debut at the age of 15, he’s been charting his own unique course. Beyond his flawless singing and exceptional choreography, Usher bares his soul."

It won't be the first that the "Confessions" singer has appeared as a performer on the show. He joined The Black Eyed Peas and Guns N' Roses guitarist Slash at Super Bowl 45 back in 2011.

Has Jay-Z's wife Beyonce headlined the Super Bowl?

Beyoncé, the record holder for the most Grammys won the the award's history, stole the show as the halftime act in 2013. She would be joined by her Destiny's Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland in a surprise at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

She would join Coldplay and Bruno Mars in 2016 at the halftime show of Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara. The singer/actress also debuted her song "Formation" during the show.

In an interview with Nate Burleson on his show "The Process", Rihanna stated she studied Beyoncé's previous performances to help with her own:

"I watched Beyoncé's halftime performances a couple of times. She is a beast and a whole other level. Just to be inspired, really."

We will see if she and Jay-Z will pair up for a Super Bowl halftime or make her third appearance soon.