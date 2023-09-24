Why is JC Jackson not playing in Week 3? Chargers CB’s status explored

The Los Angeles Chargers signed JC Jackson as a free agent in 2022. However, it's safe to say that the cornerback has struggled to live up to the hype that surrounded his arrival.

In his first year with the team, Jackson managed a mere 15 total tackles and two pass breakups across five games before suffering a season-ending knee injury. This year, he has recorded three tackles, three pass breakups and one interception in two games.

Unfortunately, Jackson's displays this season have failed to impress Chargers head coach Brandon Staley and he was left out of the squad that traveled to face the Minnesota Vikings in Week 3.

The Chargers have listed Jackson as a "healthy inactive" for the game against the Vikings on Sunday, Sept. 24. The decision to exclude the player from the squad was reportedly made by the team's coaching staff.

Michael Davis, Asante Samuel Jr., Deane Leonard and Ja’Sir Taylor are the active cornerbacks for Los Angeles in Week 3.

Is JC Jackson injured?

Los Angeles Chargers CB JC Jackson

As per reports, Jackson is not injured despite being inactive for Week 3. He took part in practice for the Chargers this week and is healthy.

Jackson was not on Los Angeles' injury report for the entire week. However, he popped up as a "healthy inactive" just a few hours before the clash against Minnesota on Sunday.

Some reports suggest that Jackson's poor outings this season might have been the reason why the Chargers, who are 0-2, demoted him.

JC Jackson's contract details

As per Spotrac, Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million contract with the Los Angeles Chargers in March 2022. The deal included a $25,000,000 signing bonus and $40,000,000 in guaranteed money.

Jackson initially signed with the New England Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He played four seasons with the team, helping them win the Super Bowl in his first year. The cornerback also earned Pro Bowl honors in 2021, and the Chargers made a swoop for him the following year.