Why did Jim Irsay pick Peyton Manning over Ryan Leaf in 1998 NFL Draft? Possible reasons explored

Jim Irsay is facing a similar conundrum to the Peyton Manning-Ryan Leaf situation in the 2023 NFL draft.

In the 1998 NFL draft, the Indianapolis Colts had the first overall pick, and the owner had a choice to make between Peyton Manning or Ryan Leaf. He chose wisely - Peyton Manning - who helped them win a Super Bowl - while Ryan Leaf flamed out spectacularly.

Even this year, they have the need for a quarterback. Unlike then, they have the fourth overall pick, but they need to get this decision right. The likes of Anthony Richardson, Will Levis and Hendon Hooker could all be available. Jim Irsay needs to get it right, just like he did a quarter century ago.

That story, in itself, is worth revisiting. When faced with two seemingly equally capable quarterbacks, why did the Colts owner choose the one he did?

Peyton Manning's primacy over Ryan Leaf for Jim Irsay

The whole story came back into focus, as Ryan Leaf said that Jim Irsay preferred him over Peyton Manning initially. Going on the Dan Patrick Show, Leaf said:

"I think Jim Irsay really wanted me. You can really understand why. We’re both impulsive individuals, and I think that makes a little more sense 25 years later. Him and I had a conversation about it. I asked him a question ... I was like, 'How close was I to being a Colt?'

"He said, 'I talked to a guy that I trust immensely in the NFL' — he had been in the NFL for a long time — 'he flat out told me: (You can't pass on this Leaf kid.)nAnd I said, 'Good thing you didn't listen to him.' "

Jim Irsay pushed back on those claims, saying that his heart was always set on Peyton. The Colts owner said:

"But one thing is unequivocally true: I wanted Peyton. I mean, a month before the draft, there wasn’t any question. I was shocked when I saw that (Leaf's claims) because it’s just not true ... I’m pissed off that it would even be put out there. I could bring you 10 people that would tell you it’s not true."

So, if the Indianapolis boss said that he had his heart set on Peyton Manning, what was the reason?

One of them was that even though there was a discussion about who would go first overall, Manning was always considered the forerunner. His father was an NFL quarterback, and Peyton had been earmarked since his early days. The Leaf-Manning draft rivalry and suspense was partly fueled by the media.

The other part is the role Peyton Manning himself played. After meeting with Jim Irsay and the possibility that he may be passed over for Ryan Leaf, the Hall-of-Famer memorably quipped:

“I would like to play for you, but if you don't pick me, I will kick your a** for the next 15 years.”

Such confidence would definitely have put any NFL owner at ease. The bravado was not unfounded either, as Manning did go on to bust a few over the course of his career. Ironically, his first victory as a Colt came against Ryan Leaf's San Diego Chargers.

Peyton Manning ended with five MVP awards and a host of records. Ryan Leaf, meanwhile, did not even last that long and faced problems with substance abuse and other issues. Jim Irsay and the Colts won that year both on the pitch and in the boardroom against the Chargers.

Pro Sports Outlook @PSO_Sports April 18, 1998: After months of debate over the 1998 NFL Draft’s top QBs, the #Colts selected Tennessee QB Peyton Manning 1st overall and the #Chargers selected Washington State QB Ryan Leaf 2nd (widely considered 1 of the biggest busts in NFL history) April 18, 1998: After months of debate over the 1998 NFL Draft’s top QBs, the #Colts selected Tennessee QB Peyton Manning 1st overall and the #Chargers selected Washington State QB Ryan Leaf 2nd (widely considered 1 of the biggest busts in NFL history) https://t.co/9oHQ4awBZk

Nevertheless, life always comes full circle. The Chargers moved on from Ryan Leaf to other steady quarterbacks, though, with the likes of Drew Brees, Philip Rivers and Justin Herbert.

Meanwhile, Indianapolis is once again on the quarterback carousel. Much like 25 years ago, Jim Irsay has to get his picks in this draft right again.

