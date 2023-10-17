Why did Jimmy Johnson leave the Cowboys? Inside Super Bowl-winning HC's ugly split with franchise

Pro Football Hall of Fame head coach Jimmy Johnson left the Dallas Cowboys in 1993 after a very successful spell with America's team. Johnson helped guide the franchise to two Super Bowl wins in XXVII and XXVIII. However, he left abruptly in 1993, in the midst of the Cowboys' dynasty.

According to reports, Jimmy Johnson left the Cowboys due to constant disagreements with Dallas Cowboys owner and GM Jerry Jones.

Johnson departed from Dallas pretty abruptly after the team's victory in Super Bowl XXVIII. This departure was a mutual one after a season of constant bickering with Jones.

While the pair started as friends and had mutual respect, eventually their egos were on full display. It is speculated that Jones wanted full credit for turning the Cowboys' fortunes around, and Johnson wasn't having any of that.

Despite the team's success, there were reported conflicts and disagreements over personnel decisions and the balance of power within the organization.

Hence, following Johnson's second Super Bowl win in Super Bowl XXVIII, Jimmy Johnson and Jerry Jones decided to part ways, and Johnson resigned as the head coach of the Cowboys in March 1994.

The Cowboys later hired Barry Switzer to be their new head coach. Thus ending the Johnson and Jones era in Dallas.

Jimmy Johnson's Dallas Cowboys coaching career

Jimmy Johnson is a Dallas legend, having served as the head coach of America's team from 1989 to 1993. Johnson was instrumental in turning the Cowboys fortunes around from league laughing stock to perennial Super Bowl champions.

Before Johnson joined the Cowboys, he had already attained success at the collegiate level. He coached numerous college franchises to victory in the NCAA and was regarded as a brilliant coach for his efforts.

Jerry Jones convinced him to make the jump to the NFL in 1989, and as they say, the rest is history.

Johnson's tenure from 1989 to 1993 culminated in "America's Team" winning back-to-back Super Bowl titles in Super Bowl XXVII and Super Bowl XXVIII; unfortunately, it ended on a sour note due to the feud with Jones.

To date, people wonder whether the Cowboys could have had an even more dominant spell in the 90s with Johnson at the helm.

Jimmy Johnson's post-Dallas head coaching career

After Johnson left the Cowboys, the two-time Super Bowl champ agreed to coach the Miami Dolphins in 1996. He came into Miami with great fanfare, but unfortunately, his tenure didn't live up to expectations.

Johnson's overall winning percentage at Miami was 55.3%, despite the fact that he inherited one of the finest offenses in the NFL. He trudged on in Miami but eventually stepped away in 1999. He retired from coaching shortly after.