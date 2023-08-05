Why was Joe Mixon named in a civil lawsuit? Bengals RB in trouble over assault rifle allegation

Joe Mixon has found himself in the headlines, as his name was mentioned in a civil lawsuit over an assault rifle claim back in March.

The civil lawsuit was filed in Hamilton County on Thursday by the legal guardians of the teenager that was injured.

The lawsuit also includes the man accused of shooting a teenager near the running back's home, Lamonte Brewer. In part, the lawsuit asserts Mixon gave Brewer the rifle and bullets:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Joe Mixon provided the assault rifle and bullets to Lamonte Brewer knowing full well the harm that Lamonte Brewer, with an assault rifle, could do."

The lawsuit further alleges that Mixon:

"Knew or should have known Brewer was a known felon, had a violent history, could not possess any dangerous weapon under the law, and likely was going to use Mixon's assault rifle in a negligent manner causing harm to someone."

The lawsuit later says that around 15 minutes before Brewer supposedly shot the teenager, the teenager's friends were speaking to Joe Mixon:

"According to the lawsuit, Mixon asked "What are you all doing?", and they told him they were playing Nerf Wars."

Brewer was charged in the shooting along with Joe Mixon's sister, Shalonda. The Cincinnati Bengals star has not been indicted in the shooting.

The lawsuit does not state the fiscal amount that the plaintiffs are seeking. It says they are entitled to punitive damages, attorneys' fees and expenses against the defendants.

Why were charges dropped against Joe Mixon in the Hamilton County shooting?

In February, a Hamilton County judge dropped the aggravated menacing charge against Mixon.

The charge was dismissed at the petition of the Cincinnati city prosecutor's office. The office stated there needs to be an additional investigation prior to progressing with the case.

Caleb Noe @CalebNoeTV



He gave me the same info you may have seen elsewhere.

He expects charges to be dropped Friday morning.



Here’s the full statement: twitter.com/CalebNoeTV/sta… I texted with Joe Mixon’s agent, Peter Schaffer tonight.He gave me the same info you may have seen elsewhere.He expects charges to be dropped Friday morning.Here’s the full statement: pic.twitter.com/8oDamrc3oy

Per the warrant, Mixon pointed the gun at a female and told her:

"You should be popped in the face. I should shoot you, the police (can't) get me."

The charges were refiled against the Bengals' running back in April.

The prosecutor for the case said previously that their office had been in contact with the victim. They said that she would still move ahead with the case should the charges be refiled.

Joe Mixon's lawyer released a statement post the shooting

Peter Schaffer, the Bengals star's attorney, released a statement following the March shooting.

Schaffer doubled down on Mixon's innocence as he explained what happened on the night of the incident:

"On the night of the incident, a number of vehicles pulled up in front of Joe's house and blocked the street... Joe and his physical therapist felt threatened and feared for their safety... He did not intend to threaten anyone, nor did he. He did not intend to shoot anyone, nor did he."

Schaffer added:

"When another individual discharged a firearm, Joe interceded to stop the young person discharging a firearm... It is now understood that the young adults were playing a game which involves running around neighborhoods performing paramilitary movements with plastic guns designed to look like real weapons... This is clearly a serious issue."

As of now, it remains unknown as to whether the 27-year-old will face any discipline from the league.