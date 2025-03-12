Why did Joey Bosa sign with Bills instead of 49ers? Reasons for 5x Pro Bowl DE's move to Buffalo explored

Joey Bosa has a new home after being released by the Los Angeles Chargers before the tampering period. However, he will not play alongside his younger brother Nick on the San Francisco 49ers, as their mother Cheryl had hoped for.

Ad

On Tuesday, the Buffalo Bills were reported to have signed the five-time Pro Bowl pass-rusher to a one-year, $12.6-million deal - outbidding the 49ers, who alongside the Miami Dolphins were initially reported by Mike Silver to have offered him less than $10 million:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The former Defensive Rookie of the Year, who is the last Bolt to have continuously played for the team in San Diego and Los Angeles, is coming off another weak season that saw him have just 22 tackles (17 solo), five sacks and two forced fumbles.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

So why did Joey Bosa decide to join Sean McDermott and Brandon Beane on the Bills? Here are some possible reasons:

3 reasons why Joey Bosa joined Bills

1) Upgrading the pass rush

Ad

It goes without saying that today's NFL is very pass-heavy, with 4,000- and even 5,000-yard seasons very common nowadays. Just as important, however, is pas-rushing, as it prevents large gains.

The Bills were decidedly midpack in that aspect, notching just 39 sacks. Their leading pass-rusher was Greg Rousseau at eight, while AJ Epenesa and the now-released Von Miller had six each.

That is not going to cut it against the elites, so they needed a beast. Bosa has hit double-digit sacks twice in his career, so he provides a much-needed boost.

Ad

2) Veteran leadership

Speaking of AJ Epenesa and Greg Rousseau, they are rather young, having come to the league in 2020 and 2021, respectively. In fact, the former did not become a main starter until 2024.

Both still have much to learn as they progress throughout their careers, and Joey Bosa has had a long time in the league. He has been hailed as one of the best at his position, and his wisdom should bleed into the duo, just as Von Miller's did over the past three seasons.

Ad

3) A chance at reaching and winning the Super Bowl

The Chargers have reached the Super Bowl exactly once: in 1994. Unfortunately, they were routed by the dynastic San Francisco 49ers. Since then, they have reached the conference title game just once more: in 2007 under the legendary Philip Rivers, which they lost to the then-unbeaten New England Patriots (which was also the only time he went past the Divisional Round).

Bosa, meanwhile, has never reached the AFCCG ever, let alone made a Super Bowl. The Bills have gone to the AFC title game twice during his career, most recently in the past season. He believes that joining them will get him closer to attaining the prize that has eluded both him and the franchise.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Buffalo Bills Nation! Check out the latest Buffalo Bills Schedule and dive into the latest Bills Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.