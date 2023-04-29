Why is Kelee Ringo's draft stock falling? Possible reasons for Georgia CB's slump explored

University of Georgia alum Kelee Ringo was once the player sprinting toward the end zone on a 79-yard pick-six interception that sealed the Bulldogs' first national title in 41 years. He was seen as the next great Georgia defender then, but now it seems like the tide has turned. Fast forward a couple of years, and Ringo remains undrafted as we enter Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft.

His fall feels like a shocker for the uninformed. However, there is a reason for the skid. So, without any ado, let's look at three reasons why Kelee Ringo has slipped down the draft board.

3 Reasons why Kelee Ringo remains undrafted heading into Day 3

Here's why Kelee Ringo remains undrafted heading into Day 3:

1. A lack of coverage instinct

The No. 1 concern with Ringo is a need for coverage instincts, which made him rely more on his elite athleticism and do work in recovery. That creates some boom-or-bust tendencies akin to Marcus Peters' work on Sundays. It's concerning, sure, but it's a trait that can be coached away over time.

If you factor in Ringo's ability to be an absolute hammer against the run, you've got a player who's an asset even with occasional misreads. It was an issue in college, and NFL teams are obviously skeptical about his ability to correct it professionally.

2. A victim of his own potential

Heading into the 2022 college football season, Kelee Ringo was tabbed as a first-team preseason All-American. Unfortunately, he did not play like one; in fact, he was pretty mid (like Gen Z's would say). His passer rating allowed rose from 63.2 to a still-pretty-good 68.4. He once again had two interceptions and roughly the same counting stats.

He was a second-team All-SEC performer, but fell below preseason expectations. This is no doubt weighing on the NFL franchises' mind, and it has contributed to his fall.

3. Doubts about whether he can lock up NFL receivers

As great as Ringo’s straight-line speed is, he proved susceptible to quick separation while at Georgia. When a receiver breaks clear of Ringo’s press or challenges him in off-coverage, he can create short-area distance. Only the slightest separation is needed in the NFL, and Ringo will give that up at this point in his career.

Better control would help Ringo as a run defender, as he tends to come in fast and lose. On a larger scale, Ringo didn't consistently have the impact many expected he would during the 2022 season. NFL teams instead chose to go for a more professional-ready cornerback than settle for Ringo and his potential.

