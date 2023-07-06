Why did Max Kellerman leave First Take? Decoding timeline of events that led to analyst’s exit from ESPN

Among the many names that have been terminated by ESPN, Max Kellerman's stands out in terms of the timeline to complete the spectacular fall from grace. It was not even two years ago that he was on air on 'First Take' with Stephen A. Smith hosting one of the highest-rated sports show on all of TV.

But the problem for ex-ESPN analyst was that Stephen A. Smith was the top dog on the show and he decided in August 2021 that the show needed a fresh look. To do so, he decided it was expedient to remove Max Kellerman from the show. He cited issue with 'chemistry' and felt that he needed to take a new direction.

But in removing Max Kellerman, Stephen A. Smith said that he was convinced that it would not hurt his career because he was sure there would be other oppotunities for him to stay and flourish within the network.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

That proved to be the right observation because in September 2021, Max Kellerman debuted his own show, 'This Just In' on the Network. Additionally, he presented a radio show with Keyshawn Johnson and Jay Williams.

But in 2023, Disney had begun reducing staff across its subsidiaries as it wanted to streamline operations. Even with that, they signed Pat McAfee to a mammoth contract in May 2023. And it became apparent that it would take place at the timeslot held by Kellerman.

That was the beginning of the end for the NFL commenter the moment that happened. His booting out by Stephen A. Smith from 'First Take', followed by market pressures on ESPN's parent company, Disney, and Pat McAfee's hiring all meant that his time was coming to an end with the network. It finally did in June 2023.

Max Kellerman's previous fallout with ESPN

Max Kellerman's exit was so shocking because he had always been a staple on the network for as long as time can remember. He was taken on by the network to be a boxing analyst on 'Friday Night Fights' in the late 1990s. This followed on from his own show, 'Max on Boxing', which proved to be a hit on the boxing community, including with Mike Tyson.

In 2002, seeing his success on the network, ESPN gave him his own show, called 'Around the Horn'. The show was popular but the network and him could not agree on a deal and left the network in 2004.

He joined a new show with FOX, titled 'I, Max', which he hosted till 2005. The show was not renewed, despite garnering top ratings at times. His brother's unfortunate demise during the time, when Max Kellerman had to take time off, did not help.

In 2005, he joined MSNBC and became a permanent contributer on 'Tucker'. Spearheaded by Tucker Carlson, Kellerman appeared as "The Outsider" in one particular segment. The show was cancelled in 2008.

But it was during that time that he returned again to the ESPN fold in 2006, joining on radio, and eventually took over the 10-12 Noon program on WEPN from Colin Cowherd. But by 2009, his association with ESPN ended a second-time.

In 2010, he was hired by CNN to be on 'CNN American Morning' and speak about American sports and pop culture issues. But by 2010, he began contributing again on ESPN, taking the midday slot at ESPNLA 710 with Marcellus Wiley. In 2016, he replaced Skip Bayless opposite Stephen A. Smith on 'First Take'.

He continued to work with HBO on boxing assignments simultaneously through 2018, when they stopped their programming. That led Max Kellerman to sign a multi-layered deal with ESPN covering boxing as well.

However, that was not to last as he was recently let go again. Just as he was the fresh face when he was brought into ESPN and given a new show in 'Around the Horn', it seems he has now been replaced by the new up-and-comers. There does not look to be a way back again to ESPN for Max Kellerman, but it is never too wise to count him out just yet.

Poll : 0 votes