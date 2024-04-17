Why is Micah Parsons skipping Cowboys' voluntary workouts? Report details reason for LB's absence

Micah Parsons has been one of the most important members of the Dallas Cowboys since they drafted him 12th overall in 2021. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year, made the playoffs and has been named an All-Pro and Pro Bowler in all three seasons.

Yet something strange happened on Monday. The star linebacker, alongside wide receiver, CeeDee Lamb, didn't attend the Cowboys' first day of spring camp.

The Dallas Morning News' Michael Gehlken notes that while Lamb is holding out for money, Parsons is not. Rather, he has elected to do his own offseason training program away from the suburb of Frisco, Texas, where the team's training facility is located, just like what he did in 2023.

Will Micah Parsons be traded out of Dallas? Analyzing trade destinations for Cowboys linebacker

Invoking Micah Parsons' fifth-year option last month was no surprise for the Dallas Cowboys, given the top-tier performances he has been delivering, but how it was invoked was a surprise.

The Cowboys chose to designate him as a defensive end rather than his usual role of linebacker, which meant that he would earn approximately $3 million less. The move garnered criticism from fans, with some noting that it was a surefire way to cause him to go elsewhere once he became a free agent in 2025.

There have also been recent concerns about his attitude, as Shan Shariff relayed on 105.3 The Fan:

"I've heard from way too many people this offseason. I'm talking about at least four different people (have told me) that Micah has worn thin there. I don't know how much is true and how much it actually hurts (his reputation), whether this is the behavior of a typical superstar, how damaging it is.

"But all I do know is this - if Micah Parsons was out of there, there would be a decent amount of people smiling or breathing a sigh of relief."

If Micah Parsons is indeed out of Arlington before his contract ends, where will he go? Last Word on Sports' David Latham has identified five destinations.

First, the Jacksonville Jaguars. Josh Allen and Travon Walker's squad had the fewest sacks in the league in 2023 despite an impressive 27.5 combined sacks for the two, so they could use more pass-rushing help.

Next are the Baltimore Ravens, who are coming off losing Patrick Queen and Jadeveon Clowney. They still have Roquan Smith and Kyle Van Noy but could add another anti-pass edge rusher.

There should also be interest from the Los Angeles Chargers, who have been reported to be seeking trades for Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack amidst a massive rebuild under the new HC/GM duo of Jim Harbaugh and Joe Hortiz, as well as the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans.

