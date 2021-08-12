Why Micah Parsons is not unhappy with the Cowboys

Reports are floating around that Micah Parsons is frustrated with the Dallas Cowboys after what happened at the Hall of Fame game.

After reading some of the headlines in the days following the game, Parsons undoubtedly threw his phone down in bewilderment. However, here's why Parsons is not unhappy with the Cowboys just one preseason game into his career:

Why Micah Parsons is not 'unhappy'

Micah Parsons was this year's first-round pick by the Dallas Cowboys. For Parsons, it was a dream come true. However, it meant it was time to go to work in order to get up to speed and be prepared for the upcoming season. The next several months were essentially a long grind for Parsons, who was eager to get in front of the screaming crowds.

He finally got his chance in the Hall of Fame game. Parsons quickly made an impact during the game, recovering a fumble that came as a result of a mistake on a Jet Sweep.

Just a few minutes later, Parsons was on the bench, though. He was sitting next to Leighton Vander Esch when one of the assistant coaches told him he had a call from defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, who was calling plays up in the box.

Dan Quinn has been in the league for a long time and knows the safest way through the preseason while getting his team ready to play. Essentially, Parsons was only supposed to get a taste. Quinn let him know about a couple of things to work on and also said his day was done.

Parsons pushed back softly, hoping to get one more shot onto the field. Quinn held his ground, and Parsons wrapped up the call and retook his seat next to Vander Esch. He told Esch that he was done, and Vander Esch let out a laugh.

Parsons started to count out the hours he would have to wait now that he was done playing. Based on that, it seemed that Parsons was genuinely upset about having to wait. However, it was clear he was trying to make a conversation and had nothing else to talk about.

Later in the day, Parsons was seen chatting up with other players on the sidelines between drills, making similar comments about how he was feeling. In those conversations, Parsons sounded level-headed. He had the same tone after being told his day was over during the Hall of Fame game.

It is clear Micah Parsons wants to play more, but he is not remotely close to making a tiff about it. He also knows his amount of playtime is only going to increase as the preseason and the regular season take off in a month's time from now. So Micah Parsons may not have to wait for too long.

