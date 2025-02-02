Why did NFL change Pro Bowl to flag football? Exploring reason behind league's rule change

The 2025 Pro Bowl event will culminate on Sunday with the flag football game. The NFL noticeably changed the Pro Bowl game to a 7-on-7 flag football matchup in September 2022 and the league has continued to hold that event since then.
The main reason behind changing the Pro Bowl game to flag football was to allow players to showcase their skill, creativity and athleticism without having any fear of sustaining a serious injury. By outlawing tackling, the NFL also gave the flag football game a unique format.
Each quarter of the Pro Bowl game lasts 12 minutes. The Pro Bowl selections from the AFC roster will compete against the same opponents from the NFC roster.
The NFL's legendary Manning brothers will serve as the coaches for each team. Peyton will assume the coaching role for the AFC team while Eli will assume the coaching role for the NFC team.
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
What time is the 2025 Pro Bowl game? A look at the schedule for the NFL's exhibition flag football contest
The 2025 Pro Bowl game will kick off at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday and will be broadcast live on ESPN, ABC, and Disney XD. Fans can also live stream the 7-on-7 flag football matchup on Fubo or ESPN+.
Here's the full roster for the AFC team:
- Quarterbacks: Russell Wilson, Steelers (replaced Josh Allen, Bills); Joe Burrow, Bengals; Drake Maye, Patriots (replaced Lamar Jackson, Ravens)
- Running backs: James Cook, Bills (replaced Derrick Henry, Ravens); Joe Mixon, Texans; Jonathan Taylor, Colts
- Fullback: Patrick Ricard, Ravens
- Wide receivers: Ja'Marr Chase, Bengals; Jerry Jeudy, Browns; Nico Collins, Texans; Brian Thomas Jr., Jaguars (replaced Zay Flowers, Ravens)
- Tight ends: Brock Bowers, Raiders; Jonnu Smith, Dolphins (replaced Travis Kelce, Chiefs)
- Offensive linemen: Dion Dawkins, Bills; Ronnie Stanley, Ravens (replaced Laremy Tunsil, Texans); Rashawn Slater, Chargers; Quenton Nelson, Colts; Joel Bitonio, Browns (replaced Joe Thuney, Chiefs); Isaac Seumalo, Steelers (replaced Trey Smith, Chiefs); Connor McGovern, Bills (replaced Creed Humphrey, Chiefs); Tyler Linderbaum, Ravens
- Defensive ends: Myles Garrett, Browns; Trey Hendrickson, Bengals; Danielle Hunter, Texans (replaced Maxx Crosby, Raiders)
- Defensive tackles: Cameron Heyward, Steelers; Quinnen Williams, Jets (replaced Chris Jones, Chiefs); Jeffery Simmons, Titans (replaced Nnamdi Madubuike, Ravens)
- Linebackers: Nik Bonitto, Broncos; Kyle Van Noy, Ravens (replaced TJ Watt, Steelers); Joey Bosa, Chargers (replaced Khalil Mack, Chargers); Patrick Queen, Steelers (replaced Roquan Smith, Ravens), Zaire Franklin, Colts
- Cornerbacks: Derek Stingley Jr., Texans; Patrick Surtain II, Broncos; Marlon Humphrey, Ravens; Denzel Ward, Browns
- Safeties: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Steelers; Kyle Hamilton, Ravens; Derwin James, Chargers
- Special teams: Ross Matiscik, Jaguars; Logan Cooke, Jaguars; Chris Boswell, Steelers; Marvin Mims Jr., Broncos; Miles Killebrew, Steelers (replaced Brenden Schooler, Patriots)
Here's the full roster for the NFC team:
- Quarterbacks: Jared Goff, Lions; Baker Mayfield, Buccaneers (replaced Jayden Daniels, Commanders); Sam Darnold, Vikings
- Running backs: Bijan Robinson, Falcons (replaced Saquon Barkley, Eagles); Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions; Josh Jacobs, Packers
- Fullback: Kyle Juszczyk, 49ers
- Wide receivers: Justin Jefferson, Vikings; Malik Nabers, Giants (replaced Amon-Ra St. Brown); Mike Evans, Buccaneers (replaced CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys); Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seahawks (replaced Terry McLaurin, Commanders)
- Tight ends: George Kittle, 49ers; Trey McBride, Cardinals
- Offensive linemen: Brian O'Neill, Vikings (replaced Lane Johnson, Eagles); Taylor Decker, Lions (replaced Penei Sewell, Lions); Tristan Wirfs, Buccaneers; Robert Hunt, Panthers (replaced Landon Dickerson, Eagles); Tyler Smith, Cowboys; Chris Lindstrom, Falcons; Frank Ragnow, Lions; Erik McCoy, Saints (replaced Cam Jurgens, Eagles)
- Defensive ends: Nick Bosa, 49ers; Micah Parsons, Cowboys; Rashan Gary, Packers
- Defensive tackles: Leonard Williams, Seahawks (replaced Jalen Carter, Eagles); Dexter Lawrence, Giants; Vita Vea, Buccaneers
- Linebackers: Jonathan Greenard, Vikings; Andrew Van Ginkel, Vikings; Jared Verse, Rams; Fred Warner, 49ers; Bobby Wagner, Commanders (replaced Zack Baun, Eagles)
- Cornerbacks: Jaylon Johnson, Bears; Byron Murphy, Vikings; Jaycee Horn, Panthers; Devon Witherspoon, Seahawks
- Safeties: Xavier McKinney, Packers; Budda Baker, Cardinals; Brian Branch, Lions
- Special teams: Andrew DePaola, Vikings; Jack Fox, Lions; Brandon Aubrey, Cowboys; KaVontae Turpin, Cowboys; KhaDarel Hodge, Falcons
Vikings Nation! Check out the latest Minnesota Vikings Schedule and dive into the Vikings Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.