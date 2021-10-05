Why did the Philadelphia Eagles fire Andy Reid despite being their winningest head coach?

Andy Reid's rise to superstardom as head coach has had a bit of an odd opening. Reid was once the Philadelphia Eagles head coach, and he did a bang-up job keeping the Eagles relevant for 14 seasons.

The Eagles decided to pull the plug on Reid after his 14 seasons ended without a single Super Bowl win. That seems fair when given the circumstances of allowing a coach 14 years to get it right. However, Reid was able to get the Eagles to five NFC championship games. However, he was still let go.

Change is inevitable and sometimes it is what's needed to restart a career.

Andy Reid's NFL stats as head coach

Andy Reid was able to win 140 games for the Eagles over his tenure with the team. Those wins include the postseason. His 140-102-1 record speaks for itself. Andy Reid definitely knows how to coach.

FanSided @FanSided Andy Reid. What a legend. 💯Reid becomes the first coach to win 100 games with two different franchises. Andy Reid. What a legend. 💯Reid becomes the first coach to win 100 games with two different franchises. https://t.co/4E75tFYglE

After the unceremonious end between the Eagles and Reid, he would go on to be hired by the Kansas City Chiefs. Reid recently won his 100th game with the Chiefs when they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles. The final score was 42-30. It was a fitting revenge game for Reid and a celebration of his 100th win.

Reid is now the only head coach in history to boast 100 wins while coaching two different teams.

When Reid was asked about his milestone with the Chiefs, he had a very Andy Reid response. "I'm good with it."

Reid is a man of few words, and his record speaks for itself.

Reid's 100 win accomplishment was great news heard around the league, as there had been a health scare with Reid in Week 3 when he was rushed to the hospital following the game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Thankfully Reid is back in full swing, and with the Chiefs win over the Eagles, the team has also bounced back.

Reid's overall record thus far is 223-132-1. His win percentage in the regular season is currently at .628. His playoff record is 17-15 with a win percentage of .531.

It's no mistake that Andy Reid is one of the top-level head coaches that has ever graced the NFL. The Eagles saw fit to move on from Reid, who was able to secure wins but never made it to the Super Bowl.

The odd thing is that after he was let go, the Eagles would go on to win a Super Bowl under Coach Pederson's rule.

Reid will go on to be one of the best all-time coaches, he just wasn't good enough for the Eagles.

Also Read

The hope is that he will remain with the Chiefs for another 100 wins, if for nothing else but his hilarious banter.

He is currently pulling the Chiefs out of a deficit this season to keep them relevant in the AFC West. Reid does have one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL to coach until his retirement. Having Patrick Mahomes would help anyone get over a breakup.

Edited by Henno van Deventer