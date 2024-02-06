Why are the playoffs not counted for NFL Awards? Inside league's rules for 2024 NFL Honors

The NFL does not count playoff stats when choosing award winners during the NFL Honors. That is because the NFL Awards are essentially a regular season award ceremony. A likely reason for this is to give every player a level playing ground to compete for the major awards.

Allowing postseason stats to be calculated would be a disservice to individual players and coaches whose teams did not make the postseason. It is for this same reason that postseason stats do not count toward a player's career numbers.

Furthermore, the absence of postseason stats is a great way for voters to choose award winners without bias. Of course, people have their favorites, but at least every award nominee will have a level playing ground, no matter their playoff participation or otherwise.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Who votes for the NFL Awards?

The NFL Awards are voted for by a panel of 50 sports journalists from across the United States of America. The process is handled by the Associated Press (AP).

According to the Associated Press, voters for the NFL Awards are chosen based on their experience and expertise and are entirely independent from the National Football League. Notable members of the Associated Press include Cris Collinsworth (NBC Sports), Troy Aikman (FOX Sports), and Tony Dungy (NBC Sports).

The voters will submit five players for the Most Valuable Player ballot, with each player getting an increasing number of points per ballot on a 10-5-3-2-1 scale based on how highly they've been placed.

As for other awards, members of the Associated Press will submit three players, who will be scored on a 5-3-1 scale. This year's winners will be announced at the 2024 NFL Honors, which will occur at the Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas on Thursday, February 8, 2024.

Expand Tweet

Which players have won multiple NFL MVP Awards?

The NFL MVP Award is the cream of the crop for the NFL Honors ceremony. Here's a list of players with more than one MVP Award to their name:

Peyton Manning, Quarterback - 5 MVPs

Aaron Rodgers, Quarterback - 4

Tom Brady, Quarterback - 3

Jim Brown, Running back - 3

Brett Farve, Quarterback - 3

Johnny Unitas, Quarterback - 3

Patrick Mahomes, Quarterback - 2

Joe Montana, Quarterback - 2

Kurt Warner, Quarterback - 2

Steve Young, Quarterback - 2