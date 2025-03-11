Why did Sam Darnold sign with the Seahawks? Exploring reasons behind QB’s $100,500,000 move

Sam Darnold has agreed a three-year, $100.5 million move to the Seattle Seahawks, with $55 million in guaranteed money, reports confirmed on Monday. The quarterback reportedly will play his football at Seattle next season after one year with the Minnesota Vikings.

Since Darnold led the Vikings to a solid 14-3 record in 2024, taking them to the playoffs, some are curious to learn why the signal-caller departed Minnesota after just one season with the franchise.

Why did Sam Darnold sign with the Seahawks?

Former Minnesota Vikings QB Sam Darnold - Source: Getty

While Sam Darnold hasn't provided an exclusive reason behind his decision to join the Seahawks, the move was likely made due to the lucrative contract offered to the quarterback.

Furthermore, the Seahawks traded their former starting quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders. As Seattle needed a new signal-caller to lead the team, it moved in for Darnold.

Per reports, the Vikings didn't plan to sign Darnold on their franchise tag for the 2025 season to save on costs. The value on the franchise tag would have been worth a reported $40.42 million. He had signed a one-year, $10 million contract in 2024.

Darnold is expected to make just under $33.5 million each year, as per his average annual salary at Seattle. The Vikings initially wanted to keep a hold of Darnold, but only last week, reports suggested that Minnesota decided to pursue other quarterback options.

Darnold was the starting QB at Minnesota last season because J.J. McCarthy suffered a season-ending meniscus tear in his rookie year. Next season, McCarthy is expected to get the starting role for the Vikings.

In the 2024 regular season, Darnold played all 17 games for the Vikings, throwing for 4319 yards and 35 touchdowns. Although Minnesota made it to the playoffs, the team suffered a crushing 27-9 defeat in the wild-card round.

It will be interesting to see how Darnold fares with the Seahawks in the 2025 season.

