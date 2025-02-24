Why is Shedeur Sanders out of 2025 NFL Combine? Colorado QB's absence explained

Shedeur Sanders is one of the top two quarterback prospects in a 2025 draft pool that is dominated by potential impact players at other positions. The upcoming combine was supposed to be a way for the former Colorado Buffalo to prove his critics wrong and reveal his abilities on the gridiron.

However, he reportedly will not participate in the skills challenges. So, what happened to make him have to skip the event?

Why is Shedeur Sanders skipping the 2025 NFL draft combine?

Shedeur Sanders is not injured. Instead, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, he plans to approach the combine differently. He will reportedly focus more on interviewing prospective teams and getting them to learn more about who he is as an athlete and a person.

The approach continues from the Senior Bowl, where he reportedly impressed scouts with "his presence, poise and intelligence off the field," according to Rapoport. He did not play in the game or participate in practices.

In his final collegiate season, Sanders completed 353 attempts for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns against ten interceptions and led Colorado to an 8-4 record – a reversal of his and father/head coach Deion Sandders' 4-8 record in their FBS debut – and an appearance in the Alamo Bowl. He was also named the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and received the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award.

Shedeur Sanders' 2025 draft projection

The two teams most heavily linked to Shedeur Sanders are the New York Giants (who pick at No. 3) and Las Vegas Raiders (who pick at No. 6) – both quarterback-needy teams representing major markets where he can exponentially grow his brand, image and profile, especially should he develop immediate connections with Malik Nabers or Brock Bowers.

Sportskeeda draft expert Tony Pauline wrote:

"The Giants will be happy with any of the top four players in the draft, but they would be elated if Sanders falls in their laps."

However, one bold scenario from the NFL Mock Draft Simulator has both of them passing on him for other prospects, allowing the similarly quarterback-needy New York Jets to come in and nab him at No. 7.

Jets coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey have made it clear that they no longer want Aaron Rodgers and his baggage around and are looking for a fresh start at quarterback, and this may be the best chance at achieving it.

With Gang Green, Sanders will have a pair of credible weapons to work with in running back Breece Hall and wide receiver Garrett Wilson as well as a stacked defense littered with All-Pros and Pro Bowlers like defensive tackle Quinnen WIlliams and cornerback Sauce Gardner.

Could the Jets somehow land Shedeur Sanders?

